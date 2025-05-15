Holstering your weapon in The Precinct, explained

Holstering your weapon in The Precinct is essential in avoiding accidental firing at citizens or suspects who have committed minor crimes. Citizens will not be intimidated or cause trouble even if you are roaming around the city with a weapon drawn in this title. However, if you shoot a citizen, it will be considered an illegal act, and soon you will be terminated from your job. Hence, you must know how to holster your weapon when it is not in use.
This article guides you on how to holster your weapon in this title.
How to holster your weapon in The Precinct?
While some missions, like bank robberies or shootout cases, require you to use your weapon, it's best to holster it to prevent accidental firings at all other times. If you are attacked by criminals while roaming, you can simply use the Electronic Stun Gun instead of drawing your weapon, as unnecessary firing can create chaos among citizens.
This is why a holster is essential in the game. Here’s how you can put away your weapon across different platforms:
- PlayStation: Hold the L1 button
- Xbox: Hold the LB button
- PC: Press Tab
If, in any case, you accidentally kill a citizen, it will result in instant mission failure and suspension from your position. This works even if you haven’t inflicted much damage on them. This is more so because it seems irresponsible for a police officer to patrol with a weapon ready when no threat is present. As an officer of the law, you are responsible for solving crimes without bloodshed.
You can solve several crimes just using batons or issuing warnings, which eventually allow you to avoid shooting and harming suspects. You can use a lethal weapon when you have proper authorization, otherwise, you may face XP losses in the game. You can switch between non-lethal and lethal weapons based on your requirement and the intensity of the crime.
