Honkai Impact 3rd 6.9 update release date, PROMARE collab, Miracle Magical Girl Sirin battlesuit, and more details

Honkai Impact 3rd is going strong with its new era of story missions, events, and characters. Captains worldwide will be receiving one of the most exciting collaborations HoYoverse has ever done. Starting with the update, Studio Trigger's PROMARE will be reaching out their hand to the Captain verse, leading to multiple rewards, Valkyrie outfits, and much more.

However, the new update isn't all about the collaboration since Sirin, also known as the original Herrscher of the Void, will be making her debut as a playable character. However, it also seems that this version of Sirin is from another bubble universe.

The following article lists everything new in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.9, scheduled to be released on September 14.

New Valkyrie, events, PROMARE collab, and more in Honkai Impact 3rd 6.9

The following is an overview of everything that's arriving in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.9:

Miracle Magical Girl Sirin: Mech and Fire DPS.

Miracle Magical Girl Sirin will be purchasable from War Treasury after the update ends.

New weapons and Stigmata for Miracle Magical Girl Sirin.

New story mission in a new area called Phosphorus.

New Stigmata, Crytals, Ancient Willpower, and more rewards from story missions.

New events with a free outfit for Rita: Spina Astera.

Honkai Impact 3rd x PROMARE collab with new outfits and Stigmata.

As mentioned, Captains will receive the update on all platforms starting September 14, followed by server maintenance and downtime.

1) New Valkyrie: Miracle Magical Girl Sirin

Sirin is one of the most popular characters in Honkai Impact 3rd, as her introduction in the story as a main antagonist paved the way for Kiana's Herrscher story in part 1. However, it seems that the upcoming playable Siris is someone different from the Void Queen, as her origins are tied to another bubble universe.

Magical Girl Sirin gameplay (Image via Marisa Honkai YT)

Magical Sirin will be a Mech-type Fire DPS character, wielding a Chakram as her primary weapon. Most of her attacks involve Charged actions, helping her inflict Ignite trauma on enemies. Sirin's ultimate skill will trap enemies inside an illusion, followed by a burst of Fire damage to those trapped inside.

After the v6.9 update ends, Miracle Magical Girl Sirin will be obtainable for free in the War Trasury Shop in exchange for 480 Ancient Legacy and 480 Ancient Willpower.

2) New story mission and new area

Seven Karma Phala will be the name of the 40th story chapter in Honkai Impact 3rd. Here, players will follow the footsteps of Fu Hua alongside her many avatars and take to the streets of a new region called Phosphorus.

Seven Karma Phala Story Chapter XL (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Fu Hua battlesuits, including Hawk of the Fog, Night Squire, Phoenix, Azure Emperya, and Shadow Knight, can be controlled in a party of three, allowing players to deal different damage types to enemies.

With event tokens called Orange Flavored Candies, multiple rewards can be exchanged, which include a Bronya: Backup (B) Stigma, Crytals, Ancient Willpowers, and more.

3) New event and free outfit for Spina Astera

After the Blood Moon Fades will be the featured event surrounding the character, Theresa Apocalypse, codenamed Luna. Players can control chibi Valkyries here to embark on adventures and defeat enemies for rewards at the end.

Featured event (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The primary reward will be the Shop Tokens, meant to be used for Spina Astera's new outfit, Crystals, Honkai Shard, and more.

4) PROMARE collaboration

With the collaboration, both Herrscher of Flamescion and Chrono Navi will receive paid outfits available in the in-game shop. The outfits for both characters are called Born in Flames and Burning Rescue Soul, paying tribute to both Lio and Galo from the animated movie.

Crossover page (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Players also have a chance to purchase a special Stigmata called Promare: Flame (B) from the Soul of Feiry Flame Bingo event in v6.9.