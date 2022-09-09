Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 update: New features, battlesuit, characters, and events

Honkai Impact 3rd will be receiving its biggest update this year on September 15. Version 6.0 will bring in a wide array of events and new features to the game, as HoYoverse has plenty of content in store for future releases. With under a week left before the official release, now is a great time for all captains to start stocking up on crystals for new Valkyries and events.

The 6.0 update will go live on September 15, following a massive 6-hour scheduled maintenance. The maintenance times for all servers are as follows:

SEA servers: From 10:00 to 16:00 (September 15, UTC +8).

American servers: From 23:00 (September 14) to 5:00 (September 15, UTC -5).

European servers: From 5:00 to 11:00 (September 15, UTC +1).

Players above level 9 will be granted a total of 600 crystals as compensation for the 6-hour-long server downtime. The following article lists all the major updates and features arriving with Honkai Impact 3rd's 6.0 update.

Herrscher of Human: Ego, new events, costumes, and more in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 (September 15 to October 27)

1) Herrscher of Human: Ego

Herrscher of Human: Ego in-game model (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Herrscher of Human: Ego is the Herrscher form of Elysia, the second seat of The Thirteen Flame-Chasers. Players may already be acquainted with her cheerful personality through the existing "Miss Pink Elf" battlesuit. However, her upcoming battlesuit is a stronger version of her former self, as Herrschers are considered to be the game's strongest beings.

Herrscher of Human: Ego will be a PSY-type ICE Damage dealer unit that also relies on her charged attacks, which is similar to Miss Pink Elf. She will have two kinds of arrows at her disposal, namely, Magic arrows and Pristine arrows. Each hit applies a stack of crystal flowers, which can be shattered using weapons skills to deal AOE damage.

Herrscher of Human: Ego's ultimate changes her form to Herrscher of Origin, where she can mark an area and turn into a mermaid to roam the battlefield freely. Using charged attacks during this form will deal massive ice damage to enemies within that area. Allies will gain bonus SP and buffs as long as the marked area lasts.

2) New equipment

Herrscher of Human: Ego's signature equipment (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Just like any newly released Valkyrie, Herrscher Elysia will have her own set of weapons and stigmata. As she is a Bow-wielder, her latest gear will be called "Key of Ego", which can be further upgraded to the "Domain of Ego" PRI arm.

Her signature stigmata set, Flower of Origin, applies the following buffs in their respective set pieces:

2 pc: In Herrscher form, total DMG increases. Attacking 8 times boosts ranged Ice DMG. The host takes less total DMG.

3 pc: Weapon active has reduced CD. Ranged attacks deal bonus Ice DMG and total DMG.

All the aforementioned gears can be obtained via their respective supply banners. Elysia's banner will be live from September 15 to October 7.

3) New events and reruns

Summer Survival Rhapsody Side 13 event (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Summer Survival Rhapsody Side 13 will be the sequel to the summer event in v5.9, where players will need to build their own characters and take on enemies in a tower defense mode. Interestingly, the mechanics work pretty much like Plant vs. Zombies, with different twists and turns.

The rewards for this event will include Crystals, Honkai Shards, a summer costume for Shadow Knight, and more.

The Summer Estival Seaside event will be making its appearance for the second time as a rerun in version 6.0. It is a Pokemon-themed event where players need to defeat enemies, collect currency, and buy rewards from shops. This event's rewards include costumes for Stygian Nymph, Crystals, Asterite, and more.

4) Summer costumes

Summer costume for Helical Contraption (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

A total of three new outfits will be introduced for three different Valkyries in 6.0 and they include:

I'm the Storm for Vill-V's Helical Contraption

Summer as a Painting for Griseo's Starry Impression

Seagull's Soar for Fu Hua's Shadow Knight

Vill-V's outfit will only be obtainable via B-chips purchase, while Griseo's outfit can be acquired from the spending event in the next update. Only Fu Hua's outfit will be free via the Summer Survival Rhapsody Side 13 event.

Edited by Atul S