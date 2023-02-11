Honkai Impact 3rd Version Kiana: 5th Anniversary program, Final story chapter, and more

Honkai Impact 3rd's next version is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in recent times. HoYoverse has two Herrschers planned for release, alongside multiple events, rewards, costumes, and more. The upcoming version 6.4 has been titled "Version Kiana," marking the end of the main story Part 1.

Players can expect the update to drop on February 16, 2023, alongside new characters and 5th Anniversary rewards on global servers. HoYoverse's latest special program might help clear everyone's confusion regarding the exclusive rewards.

This article lists everything related to v6.4/Version Kiana, including battlesuits, rewards, events, and more.

Honkai Impact 3rd will be releasing two Herrschers simultaneously for the first time in one update

1) Final chapter of the main story Part 1

Chapter XXXV (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Version Kiana will introduce the final piece of the main story, as HoYoverse is already working on the next stage. Players can expect an epic final boss fight and multiple rewards after completing timed objectives.

Rewards will include one Herrscher of Origin stigma, crystals, a Herrscher of Origin character card upon clearing Chapter XXXIV, 5x Focused Supply Cards, and 200 Asterites.

2) Herrscher of Finality

Kiana Herrscher of Finality (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Herrscher of Finality is Kiana's final Herrscher form in Part 1 of the main story. She will be an IMG-type fire damage dealer, attacking with a pistol and a sword. However, her choice of weapon will be dual pistols, which has been the case since the start.

Similar to Kiana's Herrscher of Flamescion battlesuit, Finality can take to the air and fight enemies by knocking them airborne or slamming them to the ground. She will further gain a buff called Descent by simply attacking opponents.

With maximum Descent charges, Herrscher of Finality will be able to switch stances and perform multiple attacks at once.

Herrscher of Finality (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The recommended weapon for her will be called Key of Anonymity, alongside her Stigmata set will be called "In the name of Finality." Once the update goes live, everything related to Herrscher of Finality will be available in gacha.

3) Herrscher of Origin

Herrscher of Origin (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Like Kiana, Herrscher of Origin is also Mei's final Herrscher form in Part 1 of the main story. She will be an IMG-type Lightning damage dealer, attacking with swords and wing blades. Her weapon of choice will be a katana, similar to other Mei battlesuits in the game.

During combat, her wind blades are charged with Mind Body Insight, which can then be activated at maximum charges to freeze time in the surrounding area. Players can follow this up with another attack sequence, which can further cast continuous Lightning damage

Mei with wing blades (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Her ultimate form will allow players to deal lightning slashes for a short duration, followed by a powerful final strike. As mentioned earlier, her character card will be available for free as a reward upon completing Chapter XXXIV. Furthermore, chapter XXXIII will also let players choose any BiS stigmata for Herrscher of Origin.

4) Event

Upcoming event (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The featured event in Version Kiana will be called the Bustling Holiday Symphony:||. The event has been teased as an arcade platformer shooter mode, where players can shoot through enemies by jumping on platforms.

Rewards include crystals, a Sweet Osmanthus costume for Fallen Rosemary, a Jade Moon emblem, and a Rabbit HOMU emblem.

Poll : 0 votes