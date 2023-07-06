Honkai Star Rail 1.1 4-star character tier list

Honkai Star Rail boasts a wide catalog of 4-star characters, each possessing unique abilities and playstyles. While a few units can be obtained by completing various in-game content, all of them can be acquired via banner wishes. In addition, the entire roster has a healthy diversity of units belonging to different elements and Paths.

Considering how every 4-star unit is accessible, players are likely to be curious about the ranking of every character in the line-up. This article outlines a tier list based on the units' combat potential and overall effectiveness in challenging in-game activities in v1.1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Every 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 arranged into a tier list

4-star character tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

This tier list considers the 4-star characters available until patch 1.1. It does not consider any units released after July 19, 2023. It naturally excludes Luka, an upcoming entity confirmed to join the roster in the next patch.

It is worth noting that none of the characters are useless, and the arrangement serves educational purposes. Besides that, each of them has been analyzed without any Eidolon for fair judgment since most players might not have access to multiple copies of them.

SS-tier

Yukong and Asta are one of the best supports in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier consists of characters that have some of the highest preferences and pick rates during combat, as they are equipped with a powerful assortment of abilities. Their versatility is off the charts, allowing Trailblazers to use them across multiple team setups.

Here is a list of the best 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1:

Natasha

Yukong

Asta

Tingyun

Among them, Yukong, Asta, and Tinyun are considered the best support units with access to an array of buffing abilities. Yukong is the newest entry in this patch, capable of increasing allies' ATK and CRIT stats.

Natasha is currently the only 4-star healer in the game. Hence, she deserves a spot in the SS-tier as a character that F2P players frequently rely on to sustain a battle.

S-tier

Hook and Serval are some of the powerful units from the S-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters from this tier are typically strong in their respective category and team roles. With proper resources and setups, they can tackle every late-game content of patch 1.1.

Moreover, the majority of the 4-star units in the game are listed under this segment:

March 7th

Pela

Hook

Dan Heng

Sushang

Serval

Although March 7th, Dan Heng, and Serval are free-to-play characters, they are often picked up for their flawless abilities. They serve as good alternatives for the top-tier characters.

Likewise, the remaining units are frequently used across Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe due to their excellent elemental application and combat strength.

A-tier

Qingque and Herta are extremely niche units in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters representing this tier are powerful in specific situations. However, these units are often replaced by better ones that are more versatile.

Sampo

Arlan

Herta

Qingque

It is worth noting that these Honkai Star Rail characters grow significantly stronger with more Eidolons.

Arlan and Qingque, in particular, can rival some of the 5-star units in terms of raw damage, but only after fulfilling certain conditions. While the former needs to be at low HP, the latter can gamble through her Skill Point to inflict maximum damage.

