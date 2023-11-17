The newest gacha title from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, features a large cast of characters traveling down various paths. The units following the Path of Abundance prove to be the best when it comes to healing allies and ensuring everyone's survival on the battlefield. They are vital for a team because they ensure that nobody is knocked down, especially during the more challenging end-game activities.

Every Path of Abundance character has been ranked in this article based on their performance and worth in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Luocha, Huohuo, and Bailu are the best Path of Abundance characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Abundance character tier list for version 1.5(Image via Tiermaker)

This list ranks every character on the Path of Abundance in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 and places them in categories from the SS+ to the B tier depending on their viability. For a fair assessment, each character has been evaluated independently of any Eidolon levels.

SS+ Tier

Luocha , a 5-star Imaginary element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 1.5's SS+ tier currently has just one Abundance character:

Luocha

Due to his kit's ability to fully heal allies, only Luocha deserves to be at the top of this tier list. Furthermore, his ability kicks in automatically when an ally's HP drops to less than 50%.

Additionally, Luocha has the ability to remove any ally debuffs and neutralize opponent buffs. As a result of these benefits, this character has found his way into a variety of teams throughout the game.

S Tier

Huohuo, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters have outstanding kits. However, they do need to put in a fair amount of work to succeed in combat:

At the moment, this tier has two Path of Abundance characters:

Huohuo

Bailu

Bailu's ultimate and skill allow her to heal multiple allies at once. She can also revive one ally at a time, once per battle. While Huohuo's kit enables her to instantly restore a target's health based on her maximum HP and dispel a debuff from a single target.

A Tier

Lynx , a 4 star Quantum element character who is an excellent healer (Image via HoYoverse)

While A-tier characters are passable, they need to reach certain Eidolon levels to be effective in combat.

There is just a single A-tier Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail:

Lynx

Lynx is the newest 4-star Path of Abundance character in the game. She is the perfect ally for characters who are walking the Path of Destruction and Preservation. Using her ultimate, she can heal an ally's HP and remove a debuff from them.

B Tier

Natasha , an F2P healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's B-tier characters are lackluster in terms of performance. The Abundance figure that fits in this level is:

Natasha

Playable for free, Natasha is capable of healing her allies. However, she can only be a trustworthy healer if you have made a significant financial commitment and ensured that she has high levels of Eidolon.

Instead of using Natasha, you can use characters like Bailu or Lynx, who can heal large amounts of damage with little effort.