Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance countdown, server downtime, and end time

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance is next on the itinerary, and it will precede the major update on May 8, 2024. The occasion calls for the servers to shut down for roughly five hours, during which the developers will prepare for the next patch, fixing any bug that appears in the process. HoYoverse has also announced an official maintenance schedule, informing the community about the downtime.

Although players will lose some progress once the servers are shut down, they will be rewarded with a fair amount of Stellar Jades as compensation for the inconveniences caused. That said, this article takes a closer look at the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance schedule and further tracks the server downtime duration with proper countdowns.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance schedule and countdown

According to the official announcement, Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance will begin on May 8, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since HoYoverse will shut down all the servers simultaneously, the timing will differ for players from different regions.

In that case, they can refer to the list below containing the server downtime for all the major regions. It is worth noting that America will see the maintenance rollout on May 7, 2024, due to time zone differences.

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm (May 7, 2024)

3 pm (May 7, 2024) Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm (May 7, 2024)

6 pm (May 7, 2024) Greenwich Mean Time: 11 pm (May 7, 2024)

11 pm (May 7, 2024) Central European Summer Time: 12 am (May 8, 2024)

12 am (May 8, 2024) India Standard Time: 3:30 am (May 8, 2024)

3:30 am (May 8, 2024) China Standard Time: 6 am (May 8, 2024)

6 am (May 8, 2024) Japanese Standard Time: 7 am (May 8, 2024)

Here is a countdown that will help readers track the time remaining until the HSR 2.3 maintenance. The servers will be closed off once the timer reaches zero, so Trailblazers are advised to complete their daily tasks accordingly.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 maintenance end time

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 pre-installation is currently available on the launcher since the update and its server downtime are right around the corner. Speaking of which, the maintenance will take roughly five hours to conclude.

The following list further shows the expected end time for the major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm (May 7, 2024)

8 pm (May 7, 2024) Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm (May 7, 2024)

11 pm (May 7, 2024) Greenwich Mean Time: 4 am (May 8, 2024)

4 am (May 8, 2024) Central European Summer Time: 5 am (May 8, 2024)

5 am (May 8, 2024) India Standard Time: 8:30 am (May 8, 2024)

8:30 am (May 8, 2024) China Standard Time: 11 am (May 8, 2024)

11 am (May 8, 2024) Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm (May 8, 2024)

The countdown below shows the time for when the maintenance should end, marking the release of the update.

Every Trailblazer will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation, dispatched directly to their in-game mailbox once the patch goes live.

