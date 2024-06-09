Firefly vs Jade: Best Honkai Star Rail character to get in version 2.3

Firefly and Jade are scheduled to be released in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3. Both units are brand-new 5-star characters who excel in dealing damage to their adversaries. Out of the two, Firefly is one of the most anticipated characters who follows the Destruction Path. If you are wondering what 5-star unit to pull for among the two, you are in the correct place.

This article discusses whether you should pull for Firefly or Jade during the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Trailblazers should pull for Firefly instead of Jade in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

During the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 2.3, players should pick Firefly over Jade. This should be a no-brainer for players who have already decided to pull for the aforementioned character. Firefly can easily deal an exceptional amount of damage to her adversaries and is debuting with the first phase of the update.

For new players, it is also recommended that you pull for Firefly with your hard-earned Stellar Jades. As she is relatively easier to build than the other DPS units, you will have a relaxing time while farming for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail.

Advantages of Firefly over Jade

Firefly can deal exceptional damage to adjacent opponents without breaking a sweat.

Building Firefly is relatively easy as she requires Break Effect to deal damage.

Firefly can easily fit into most of the Hypercarry teams without significant investment.

Advantages of Jade over Firefly

Jade can synergize with various units specializing in Follow-Up Attacks.

Jade can dish out massive amounts of damage with her abilities.

Farming Relics for Jade is easy as she only needs CRIT and SPD stats.

However, the decision to pull for characters simply depends on the Trailblazers. They can choose to summon whichever character they want as long as they overlook Honkai Star Rail’s meta. Apart from that, the meta-chasing players will always choose the best damage-dealing characters and fine-tune their build to perfection.

