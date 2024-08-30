Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Feixiao banner release date and countdown

As per the official announcement during the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 special Program, Feixiao’s limited-time banner will be released alongside the launch of the upcoming update. Keeping track of Feixiao’s banner is easier than the second phase banners, as the first phase releases along with the update. However, Trailblazers who aren't up to date with the latest information may not know when Feixiao’s banner is releasing.

This article lists the release date and time for Feixiao’s banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.5. A countdown has also been added to show how much time is left for the newest Hunt character’s release.

Feixiao’s release date and time in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

All featured 5-star characters of the first half of Honkai Star Rail 2.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao’s limited-time character banner will be released on September 10, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC +8). Since the banner and the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 update will go live simultaneously, players will be able to play the new content at the same time, regardless of where they live on Earth.

Trending

The featured 4-star characters in Feixiao’s banner are as follows:

Moze (Lightning, The Hunt)

(Lightning, The Hunt) Luka (Physical, Nihility)

(Physical, Nihility) Asta (Fire, Harmony)

Feixiao’s banner countdown in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

The following section showcases the time left until Feixiao releases in this gacha title developed by HoYoverse. When the countdown ends, Feixiao’s limited-time banner goes live.

All phase one Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail version 2.5

Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 first phase banners and featured items (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside the character banners, the first phase of the version 2.5 patch will feature the Light Cone banners boasting the 5-star units’ signature LCs. Apart from the 5-star LCs, three 4-star LCs will be featured in the banner with a boosted drop rate.

The version 2.5 phase one 4-star Light Cones that will be featured are as follows:

Swordplay (The Hunt)

(The Hunt) Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (Nihility)

(Nihility) The Birth of the Self (Erudition)

For more on this gacha title, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!