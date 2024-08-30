Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Lingsha banner release date and countdown

By Argha Halder
Modified Aug 30, 2024 14:39 GMT
Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

It is finally confirmed that Lingsha’s limited-time banner will be featured during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.5. She is the third limited-time 5-star Abundance character in this gacha title from HoYoverse. As the second phase usually releases at different times in each of the regions, players may want to know exactly when Linghsa’s banner will be released in this game.

This article provides the release date and countdown for Lingsha’s banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

Lingsha’s banner release date in Honkai Star Rail 2.5

As stated previously, the second phase of every patch is usually released at different times in each region and Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 update is not an exception. Therefore, players residing in different regions will not be able to pull for Lingsha at the same time.

Lingsha will debut on October 1, 2024, and will be available until October 20, 2024. Therefore, those who want to pull for her can do so while her banner is available.

Lingsha banner countdown for all regions

The following set of countdowns tracks the launch of Lingsha in each of the major regions. If one countdown has expired that means Lingsha has already made her debut in that respective region:

America

Europe

Asia

All Honkai Star Rail 2.5 second phase featured 4-star characters

Lingsha&#039;s upcoming banner in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Lingsha's upcoming banner in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with the 5-stars, players will mostly be able to acquire various 4-stars. As usual, three 4-stars will be featured in this banner with a significant boost in their drop rate. That means, players will have a higher chance of getting the three featured 4-star characters than the rest of the units in the same rarity type.

The three featured 4-star units in Lingsha’s limited-time banner are as follows:

  • Natasha (Physical, Abundance)
  • Guinaifen (Fire, Nihility)
  • Misha (Ice, Destruction)

All second phase 4-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail version 2.5

Version 2.5 second phase banners and items (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 2.5 second phase banners and items (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the character banners, Lingsha’s Light Cone banner will also feature three LCs with a high drop rate. The 4-star LCs in the second phase banners are listed in the following section along with their Path type:

  • Shared Feeling (Abundance)
  • Shadowed by Night (The Hunt)
  • Planetary Rendezvous (Harmony)

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
