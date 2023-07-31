Honkai Star Rail Anomaly Detection 1: How to locate and investigate the anomaly related to transactions

HoYoverse has lined-up multiple events for the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update to keep the community engaged throughout the patch. "Where Are You, Mystery Trotter" is one of the ongoing events where you need to help Regin conduct a sensor experiment to look for clues pointing at Trotters. A total of seven Anomaly detections will be available throughout the course of the event, rewarding Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources.

Read on to learn how to investigate and locate the first anomaly in the brand-new trotter event in version 1.2.

How to complete Anomaly Detection 1 in Honkai Star Rail

The homemade sensor is required to investigate the anomalies (Image via HoYoverse)

You can initiate Anomaly Detection in Honkai Star Rail after talking to Regin in the Goethe Hotel. Go through all the steps listed below to complete the first mission:

Head to the Goethe Hotel’s lobby on the first floor and interact with Regin. He should be standing next to a giant window beside the staircase.

Scroll through the dialogue until you receive his research notes, which contain all the anomalies.

Click on "Keep investing" to access the homemade sensor.

On the gadget screen, press and hold to activate the sensor. It will roll out a new clue, indicating the first anomaly’s connection with a form of transaction.

Leave the hotel after acquiring the first Sensor Result.

An objective marker will appear on your map, showing the location of the anomaly in the Administrative District. Finding the area should not be difficult, as it is close to the hotel.

The first Trotter is disguised as a vending machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the area and search for the vending machine located beside the staircase leading to the subway.

Interact with the machine and exchange the Torn Manuscript Fragment.

Whether you kick or shake the vending machine, it should transform into a Trotter. The creature will prompt a combat phase summoning.

As long as you carry a Physical, Quantum, or Imaginary character in your party to break its toughness, defeating it should be a cakewalk.

Once the battle ends, you will receive a message from Regin. Reply to his text to receive the first reward from the trotter event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. However, you must report back to him, or else the second section of the mission does not appear on the research notes.

What are the rewards for completing Anomaly Detection 1 in Honkai Star Rail?

Receive 70 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources for completing Anomaly Detection 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive all the rewards listed below after completing the first anomaly detection in Honkai Star Rail:

70x Stellar Jades

3x Traveler’s Guide

4x Lifeless Blade

1x Torn Manuscript Fragment

20,000 Credits

You can keep all the resources except Torn Manuscript Fragment. That said, the "Where Are You, Mystery Trotter" event only is available for a limited time, so make sure you find the seven anomalies and collect all the rewards before August 14, 2023, at 3:59 am, server time.