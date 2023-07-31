Honkai Star Rail Anomaly Detection 4: How to investigate the anomaly related to Images

The fourth Anomaly Detection is now available under Honkai Star Rail 1.2's limited-time event, "Where Are You, Mystery Trotter." As the mission begins, you must investigate the location of the fourth Trotter using Regin's homemade sensor, similar to the previous anomalies. However, this time the report hints at the creature's connection with Images and reveals its location in Boulder Town.

This article provides a complete walkthrough for the fourth Anomaly Detection and lists all the rewards you can receive after completing its investigation.

How to complete Anomaly Detection 4 in Honkai Star Rail?

Talk to Regin to initiate the investigation (Image via HoYoverse)

The Anomaly Detection missions in Honkai Star Rail require you to talk to Regin to launch the investigation. Refer to the steps listed below to locate the fourth Trotter from the series:

Teleport to the Goethe Grand Hotel in the Administrative District and head to the first floor to enter the lobby.

Interact with Regin to prompt his dialogue. You can find him next to the giant window beside the staircase.

Choose the "The sensor's reading..." option to access the homemade sensor.

Now Press and Hold to activate the device.

Image showing the fourth clue generated from the handmade sensor (Image via HoYoverse)

The sensor will generate a clue indicating the location of the fourth anomaly and its association with Images. It should be located in Jarillo VI's Boulder Town.

Regin will mark the exact location on your map. Access it and teleport to Natasha's Clinic.

Head to the objective area and enter the first ally to the left.

You should be able to spot an Excited Child in front of a projector.

Interact with the projector to unleash the Trotter (Image via HoYoverse)

Turn on the projector, showcasing a Trotter playing on a slide.

A Trotter will appear upon further interaction with the image, initiating the battle phase.

Carry a Physical unit on your team to easily take down the enemies and the creature to conclude the encounter.

After the battle, Regin's message will appear on your screen, marking the end of the fourth Anomaly Detection in the Trotter event in this title.

What are the rewards for completing Anomaly Detection 4 in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing all the rewards for completing the fourth Anomaly Detection (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards you will receive for completing the fourth Anomaly Detection in Honkai Star Rail. After you answer Regin's text messages, it will pop up on your screen.

70x Stellar Jades.

3x Refined Aether.

4x Key of Knowledge.

20,000 Credits.

Seven anomalies are listed in the "Where Are You, Mystery Trotter" event. You must investigate them to collect all the rewards before they expire on August 14, 2023, at 3:59 AM, server time.