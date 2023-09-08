Honkai Star Rail Aurum Alley Treasure Chest locations

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update has introduced a plethora of fresh content, including the brand-new Aurum Alley region in the Xianzhou Luofu faction. Like other locations, the area is open for exploration, and adventurers can find various treasure chests at almost every corner of the lively neighborhood. Players should acquire them all to maintain complete progress throughout their playthrough.

Besides that, Trailblazers can receive various in-game rewards, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources, by simply collecting the treasures. They will likely find it difficult to collect all of them among all the NPCs and merchant stalls.

Hence, this article compiles all the locations of the Aurum Alley treasure chests and charts out the optimal path to easily collect them.

How to find all the Aurum Alley Treasure Chest in Honkai Star Rail?

Aurum Alley has a limited number of treasure chests (Image via HoYoverse)

The new area has been rolled out via Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle, the ongoing event in Honkai Star Rail. It is a relatively small region that has a total of seven treasure chests.

Thus, as long as you maintain a proper track, locating them should be an easy task, unlike finding the treasures in the Alchemy Commission. We have provided an in-game map marked with the location of the treasure chests.

All seven Aurum Alley Treasure Chest locations

Treasure chest locations are marked on the Arum Alley map in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the numerical sequence mentioned on the map above to visit all the treasure chest locations in Aurum Alley.

Location 1: Begin your search from the Night Market teleport point to get to the first marker. You can easily spot the chest as it is placed in the open beside the stairs.

: Continue heading north and take the first left turn. Follow the U-shaped path leading to another set of stairs. The chest will be at the end of the alley. Location 3: Now, tread forward and head down the stairs on the opposite side of the road. Once again, finding this chest should be easy, given that the area itself is quite linear.

The fourth treasure chest is located before the big gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 4 : Return to the main street and keep walking towards the north of the map. Soon, you will come across the fourth treasure chest before the giant gate, as shown in the image above. It is right outside the small area where you interact with Mingxi during the Aurum Alley event.

: Continue east towards the sixth marker. The chest will be beside the stairs, near the benches. Location 7: For the final treasure, teleport to the Cosmos Street waypoint and turn right to follow the path leading to a dead end. The chest will be around the corner.

With this, you should have unlocked all the treasure chests in the entrepreneurial region of Honkai Star Rail.