5 Honkai Star Rail characters who are underused by the community

Honkai Star Rail has been a massive hit as the latest turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, delivering extensive content that keeps the community engaged throughout their playtime. It also features a vibrant cast of characters, each possessing unique and powerful abilities. They can effectively tackle any end-game challenges, regardless of their rarity or how they are obtained.

However, players prefer to dispatch certain characters on the battlefield due to their robust gameplay and flexibility. The community frequently overlooks the remaining units, not rendering them useless. This article explores five characters with great combat potential who are underused.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

March 7th and four other underused characters in Honkai Star Rail

1) Hook

Hook is a strong Fire DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The self-proclaimed boss of The Moles, Hook, is an excellent DPS from the fire roster. She can inflict massive damage on single or multiple enemies on the battlefield thanks to her Destruction Path.

Hook can be paired with multiple characters to create a few intricate team setups. The most notable is the mono-Fire composition, which can be used across various challenging activities in Honkai Star Rail. She grows significantly stronger with more Eidolons, as they amplify her overall Skill and Burn damage.

Players tend to underuse her since most can access staple DPS options such as Seele or Jing Yuan. That said, her damage output is comparable to the specified 5-star units.

2) Sampo

Sampo excels as a Wind sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo is an excellent sub-DPS from the Honkai Star Rail's Wind Roster who can overwhelm enemies with incredible DoT damage during battle. He treads on the Nihility Path to inflict multiple Wind Shear effects that damage opponents at the beginning of their turn.

Moreover, his Skill and Ultimate trigger multiple instances of damage, allowing him to bust down Wind toughness easily. It is advantageous in late-game activities such as Forgotten Halls, which require completing a stage within a limited number of turns.

Although occasionally overlooked, he has been frequently used in the Simulated Universe World 5 since he can shred Kafka's shields within a few turns.

3) Arlan

Arlan sacrifices his HP instead of Skill point to activate his ability (Image via HoYoverse)

As the head of Herta Space Station's Security Department, Arlan showcases excellent courage on the battlefield as he unleashes massive Lightning DMG by sacrificing his HP. He follows the Destruction Path to launch AoE attacks on enemies, fulfilling the role of a DPS or sub-DPS in a team.

With proper setup and gear investment, you can push his damage output to overdrive, rivaling some of the 5-star characters in the game. Additionally, his Skill-Point-efficient movesets are useful in Honkai Star Rail's boss content as they help allies execute vital abilities whenever required.

4) Pela

Pela can dispel enemy buffs from her Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

While Pela is a standard pick on the current Memory of Chaos floors, she is often neglected in other in-game activities. Players prefer using a Harmony character for buffs over her debuffs to obtain raw damage amplification for their teams.

That said, Pela's debuffs are more useful against elite enemies and bosses as they can decrease their DEF, lowering their overall resistance. She is one of the few characters who can dispel a buff from an enemy, shifting the tide of a battle in Honkai Star Rail.

5) March 7th

March 7th generates strong shields to protect allies during combat (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th is arguably the most underused character in Honkai Star Rail, and she is often swapped out for Fire Trailblazer. Although the latter has access to a controllable taunt skill, the former can generate massive shields for allies and freeze every enemy on the battlefield.

She is one of the staple characters to use with Clara and performs exceptionally well with other units when paired with a secondary healer. Her shields can also cleanse an ally, a highly underrated element of her ability.

Her move sets are strong enough to be used across multiple team setups.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.