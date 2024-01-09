Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Event: Rare Creations guide

The Critter Pick event is the highlight of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 patch. The story concentrates on the Trailblazer caring after and generating feline lifeforms known as Ruan Mei's creations. The Critter Pick event will remain throughout the patch, providing players enough time to grind leisurely and enjoy their time with the diverse animals they create.

The Critter Pick is not your regular event because there is little to no combat. All you have to do is generate new lifeforms, care for them, and put them up for adoption, giving you additional inventory space to create more critters. You can occasionally create unusual-looking lifeforms known as Rare Creations, which is how you generally progress through the event.

This article will walk you through the steps required to make a Rare Creation.

Honkai Star Rail: How to create Rare Creations in Critter Pick event

Rare Creations resembles various playable characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Rare Creations can be unlocked as part of the Critter Pick event of Honkai Star Rail. Each critter resembles the various playable characters in the game, and you unlock more recipes as you progress. Some of these Rare Creations will be given to you during the event, such as the Trash Cake critter you unlock as part of the tutorial, which resembles the Trailblazer.

The event gives various materials, including Stellar Jades. Here is a step-by-step process for obtaining these unique critters during the event in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Progress through the quest

Progressing through the quest unlocks more Rare Creations (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue the Critter Pick questline till you unlock the Research Handbook's Rare Creation tab. From here, pin the critter you want to nurture and head to the Lifeform Oven.

2) Select critters with the traits you want

Rare Creations cannot be used to create new lifeforms (Image via HoYoverse)

Select two critters whose traits match the Rare Creation you want to produce. As you can only combine two parental creations at a time, combining critters to have them acquire several base traits may be necessary. Having two parents with similar traits lets you make your desired critter.

3) Keep nurturing

Keep nurturing till you see the special mutation (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep nurturing till you see the Special Mutation! notification. This will prompt you to feed your creation one of the various items available. On doing so, you will receive a Rare Creation in this Honkai Star Rail event.

List of all the Rare Creations in Critter Pick in Honkai Star Rail

Each of your creations resembles one of the many people you meet (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain nine total Rare Creations during Honkai Star Rail's version 1.6 flagship event and a secret one you can create after completing a certain mission. Here is a list of all the critters you can obtain:

Trash Cake

Resemblance - Trailblazer

Trailblazer Mutant Material - Trash

Rice Dumpling

Resemblance - Dan Heng

Dan Heng Mutant Material - Leaf of Imaginary

Ice Cake

Resemblance - March 7th

March 7th Mutant Material - Core of Ice

Lambda's Friend

Resemblance - Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei Mutant Material - Seed

Sesame Cake

Resemblance - Blade

Blade Mutant Material - Vortex of Wind

Troublemaker

Resemblance - Guinaifen

Guinaifen Mutant Material - Phlogiston

Wisteria Cake

Resemblance - Herta

Herta Mutant Material - Virtual Particle

Lucky Snack

Resemblance - Qingque

Qingque Mutant Material - Feather of Flame

Shader Cat

Resemblance - Kafka

Kafka Mutant Material - Eye of Lightning

Pure Sugar Child

Resemblance - Clara

Clara Mutant Material - Protein Rice

Honkai Star Rail's patch 1.6 will enter its second phase on January 17, 2024, in a week. Players can get a free copy of the upcoming Imaginary Hunt character, Dr. Ratio, through the mail until version 2.1 becomes available later this year.