Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae companion quest guide

The latest Honkai Star Rail update rolled out a brand new companion quest for Imbibitor Lunae, which sheds some light on his previous incarnation. With Dan Heng determined to connect with his past, you will be invited to join him in the meeting of the high elder of the Vidyadhara.

Together with Bailu, embark on this action-packed questline, which is unlocked after completing the "Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead" Trailblaze Mission.

The Dragon Returns Home mission will dispatch quite a bit of in-game rewards, including Stellar Jades, Trailblaze EXP, and other resources. Refer to this guide to complete the entire companion quest of Imbibitor Lunae.

How to complete The Dragon Returns Home companion quest in Honkai Star Rail

Initiate The Dragon Returns Home quest by replying to Dan Heng's message (Image via HoYoverse)

The companion quest initiates after you reply to Dan Heng’s text message in Honkai Star Rail. He will ask you to accompany him while he meets Bailu, the current high elder of the Vidyadhara.

Now proceed with the following steps to complete the entire mission:

After getting the quest, head to Synwood Pavilion and locate Imbibitor Lunae at the objective marker.

Interact with the NPC, Huanxi, to learn more about Bailu.

Next, talk to Luying along the way and scroll through his dialogue to proceed.

Find the Ferryman and interact with him, which will teleport you to the Alchemy Commission.

At the location, talk to Jing Yuan before heading towards the dock.

Vidyadharas are angry over the crimes of Lunae's previous incarnation (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be stopped by a few Angry Vidyadhara along the way. You need to fight them with only Imbibitor Lunae to enter the Scalegorge Waterscape area.

The next sequence in The Dragon Returns Home quest in Honkai Star Rail will take place as a Domain of Excursion after you interact with Huanxi.

Accept the challenge and deploy a proper team using Imbibitor Lunae to jump into the expedition.

Bailu will greet you at the Scalegorge Waterscape, and after scrolling through a few dialogues, Dan Heng will extend his help to repair the Ambrosial Arbor's seal.

The Dragon Returns Home Domain of Excursion guide

Proceed through the Domain of Excursion with Bailu as a companion (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section presents the entire walkthrough following the above events in Honkai Star Rail.

Shortly after the cutscene, a few assassins will appear in the scene. Defeat them to proceed with the story.

Talk to the marked Mirage Echo to obtain Mirage Echolocation, which allows you to detect invisible enemies within the Scalegorge Waterscape.

Use the device to locate nearby enemies. Fighting them is completely unnecessary, so we recommend avoiding them whenever you can.

Interact with Mirage Echoes on your way to exit the Waterscape (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the entrance of the Waterscape and interact with a few mirages along the way.

Now, meet Huanxi above the flight of stairs to find out she is connected with all the previous assassination attempts.

A combat phase will begin with Bailu as a trial character.

In the second phase, Jing Yuan will join your party to provide extra support.

Now, defeat all the Mara-stuck soldiers and proceed to the final cutscene with Huanxi collapsing on the ground.

The excursion will end shortly after the conversation between the high elders.

Outside the domain, talk to Jingyuan to conclude the Imbibitor Lunae’s companion quest in Honkai Star Rail. It will reward you with 100x Stellar Jades, 500x Trailblaze EXP, and other in-game resources.