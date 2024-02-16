Honkai Star Rail Gear locations: Happy, Calm, Sad, Angry

Honkai Star Rail’s brand-new region, Penacony, has brought new game mechanics and more. One of these mechanics allows players to change various NPCs' emotions with a special ability named Emo Tuning. Trailblazers can obtain several Happy, Sad, Angry, and Calm gears to change the emotions of certain NPCs scattered across the Dreamscape.

Those wondering where they can find these gears are in the right spot, as this article lists the locations of the gears in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Happy Gear locations

Golden Hour

All Happy Gear Locations in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the door of the antique shop.

Interact with the door of the antique shop. Location 02: Absorb it from an elderly lady sitting on a chair.

Absorb it from an elderly lady sitting on a chair. Location 03: Interact with the two students talking about their school grades.

Interact with the two students talking about their school grades. Location 04: Obtain it by interacting with two children sitting beside each other near a table.

Obtain it by interacting with two children sitting beside each other near a table. Location 05: Interact with the trash can near the road, beside a fire hydrant.

Interact with the trash can near the road, beside a fire hydrant. Location 06: Talk with the man and a child talking about Robin’s concert tickets in Sweet Corner.

Talk with the man and a child talking about Robin’s concert tickets in Sweet Corner. Location 07: Interact with the Dreampeek Call located on the right side of the entrance of The Reverie Hotel.

Interact with the Dreampeek Call located on the right side of the entrance of The Reverie Hotel. Location 08: Obtain the Happy gear by interacting with the man and the child talking about treasure chests.

Dream’s Edge

All Happy Gear Locations in Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the two elderly men to obtain the happy gear.

Interact with the two elderly men to obtain the happy gear. Location 02: Talk with two children near the fountain.

A Child’s Dream

The Happy Gear Location in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Investigate the bookshelf to obtain the gear.

Honkai Star Rail Calm Gear locations

Golden Hour

All Calm Gear Locations in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the two bottles on the bench in Sweet Corner.

Interact with the two bottles on the bench in Sweet Corner. Location 02: Interact and listen to the woman in a purple dress in Aideen Park.

Interact and listen to the woman in a purple dress in Aideen Park. Location 03: Listen to the man throwing up near the Dancy in Aideen Park.

Listen to the man throwing up near the Dancy in Aideen Park. Location 04: Interact with the man with a billboard near the Bubble Pinball Machine.

Interact with the man with a billboard near the Bubble Pinball Machine. Location 05: Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the right side of the Clokie Statue under the bridge.

Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the right side of the Clokie Statue under the bridge. Location 06: Listen to the man and a child talking near a pile of newspapers.

Dream’s Edge

All Calm Gear Locations in Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Listen to the man praying near the fountain.

Listen to the man praying near the fountain. Location 02: Talk with the Anime Artist and Family’s Envoy right beside the man praying.

Talk with the Anime Artist and Family’s Envoy right beside the man praying. Location 03: Interact with the man and woman talking under the stairs.

Interact with the man and woman talking under the stairs. Location 04: Interact with the man and the Dreamjolt Troupe near the Psychic Detective.

The Reverie (Dreamscape)

The Calm Gear Location in The Reverie (Dreamscape) (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: investigate the Hound statue in your room to obtain a Calm Gear.

Honkai Star Rail Sad Gear locations

Golden Hour

All Sad Gear Locations in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the two NPCs in front of the popcorn store in Aideen Park.

Interact with the two NPCs in front of the popcorn store in Aideen Park. Location 02: Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the Sweet Corner Space Anchor.

Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the Sweet Corner Space Anchor. Location 03: Listen to the man sitting on a bench with a pile of newspapers.

Listen to the man sitting on a bench with a pile of newspapers. Location 04: Interact with the group of men talking near SoulGlad Trolley.

Interact with the group of men talking near SoulGlad Trolley. Location 05: Listen to the man near a fire hydrant to obtain a Sad Gear.

Listen to the man near a fire hydrant to obtain a Sad Gear. Location 06: Interact with the two NPCs in black attire near the car dealership.

Interact with the two NPCs in black attire near the car dealership. Location 07: Interact with the kid in front of a bunch of presents near Hanu’s Adventure.

The Reverie (Dreamscape)

The Sad Gear Location in The Reverie (Dreamscape) (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the Memory Bubble outside of your room in the corridor.

A Child’s Dream

All Sad Gear Locations in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Investigate the table to obtain a Sad Gear.

Investigate the table to obtain a Sad Gear. Location 02: Interact with the Dream Ticker near the building blocks.

Honkai Star Rail Angry Gear locations

Golden Hour

All Angry Gear Locations in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the man in front of the Dream Slots machine.

Interact with the man in front of the Dream Slots machine. Location 02: Interact with the man talking about traffic.

Interact with the man talking about traffic. Location 03: listen to the two men talking in the middle of the bridge.

listen to the two men talking in the middle of the bridge. Location 04: Interact with the woman in front of an ice cream shop.

Interact with the woman in front of an ice cream shop. Location 05: Interact with the self-service SoulGlad machine.

Interact with the self-service SoulGlad machine. Location 06: Listen to the Pepeshi in front of the Cash-Spewer near the entrance of The Reverie Hotel.

Listen to the Pepeshi in front of the Cash-Spewer near the entrance of The Reverie Hotel. Location 07: Interact with the two Pepeshi on a vacation in front of the SoulGlad Trolley.

Interact with the two Pepeshi on a vacation in front of the SoulGlad Trolley. Location 08: Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the left side of The Reverie Hotel’s entrance.

Interact with the Dreampeek Call near the left side of The Reverie Hotel’s entrance. Location 09: Listen to the two Pepeshi talking in front of the fountain.

Listen to the two Pepeshi talking in front of the fountain. Location 10: Interact with the man in front of the Robin poster.

Interact with the man in front of the Robin poster. Location 11: Interact with the Pepeshi near the barrier.

Interact with the Pepeshi near the barrier. Location 12: Listen to the two NPCs arguing.

Listen to the two NPCs arguing. Location 13: Interact with two kids looking at the cars.

Dream’s Edge

All Angry Gear Locations in Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the three NPCs near the fountain.

Interact with the three NPCs near the fountain. Location 02: Listen to two NPCs arguing.

Listen to two NPCs arguing. Location 03: Interact with the two NPCs to obtain an Angry Gear.

The Reverie (Dreamscape)

The Angry Gear Location in The Reverie (Dreamscape) (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 01: Interact with the Food Preparation Station to obtain an Angry Gear.

How to use Happy/Calm/Sad/ Angry Gears in Honkai Star Rail

After obtaining the Gears in Honkai Star Rail, you can use them to Emo Tune various NPCs to obtain rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Clock Credits, and more. The Clockwork Missions for Emo Tuning are scattered across Penacony. While some Clockwork Missions are easy to find, some are hidden, and the Psychic Detectives will not help you with the locations of the hidden missions; hence you need to thoroughly Explore Penacony to find them.

Check out our other article related to Honkai Star Rail:

