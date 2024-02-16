Honkai Star Rail Goodness is Rare mission location and guide

The Penacony region of Honkai Star Rail is a sight to behold, as it is filled with lavish hotels and possibilities for dreams to morph into reality. Among the riches of the planet, you will also come across stellar narratives imbued with hidden Adventure Missions, like Goodness is Rare. This quest can be difficult to find, as it requires you to talk to a specific NPC in the Golden Hour area.

Here is a quick guide that will help you initiate Goodness is Rare and walk you through all the steps required to complete the mission.

Location of the Goodness is Rare mission in Honkai Star Rail

Tizocic II location in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

To initiate the Goodness is Rare mission, you must talk to an NPC named Tizocic II. She will be located in Penacony’s Golden Hour area.

The quickest way to reach her is by teleporting to The Reverie Hotel Entrance. You can find Tizocic II across the road, rocking a purple dress with a tiara on her head.

You can also use the Fate’s Alas feature in the quest menu to locate her on the map.

How to complete the Goodness is Rare mission in Honkai Star Rail

One of the steps requires talking to Impolite Passerby in Dreammerse Shopping Street (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to complete the Goodness is Rare quest in Honkai Star Rail:

Start the quest by talking to Tizocic II and proceed to scroll through the dialogues.

Follow the objective marker leading to Dreammerse Shopping Street in search of Ephraim, the musician.

Ask the nearby pedestrian about Ephraim’s whereabouts. Look out for the Impolite Passerby near the Space Anchor, as he should have some news about the musician.

Continue your investigation and talk to the NPC from the Bloodhound Family nearby, named Patient Hound.

Return to the starting point and interact with Ephraim and others.

Talk to Tizocic II once more and wait for the Clockie to appear in the middle of the conversation, warning you about her secrets.

Absorb emotions from Pepeshi to get the Angry Gear (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, before you progress any further, collect an Angry Gear for Emo Tuning. You can absorb the emotions of the Pepeshi nearby to get the item.

Unlock Tizocic II with the Angry Gear. This will make her spill all the secrets about the incoming danger.

Head to the objective marker and hide behind the cover to locate all the assassins.

Make sure to protect her at all costs, even after she runs out of sight.

Find her and fend off the assassins. You will have to fight a couple of Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound and Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen, so use a team accordingly.

Upon scrolling through all the dialogues after the fight, the assassins will drop the Components From a Certain Ruin.

Enter Tizocic II's Emo Tuning and use the item to unlock her past memories.

Talk to the florist to proceed in the Adventure Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be tasked with following baby Tizocic II to the florist before having an encounter with Fierce General.

Defeat the enemy and follow her until she drives out of the city.

After a short cutscene, witness her become a ruthless ruler.

Once you leave the memory, she will remember her past and contemplate her actions. The quest will end here, rewarding 50x Stellar Jade, credits, and other in-game resources.

