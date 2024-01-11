Honkai Star Rail: How to unlock a total of 9 Rare Creations in the Critter Pick event

The Critter Pick Event has been officially introduced in Honkai Star Rail. Your objective in it is to create and care for different lifeforms that resemble cats. For this, you have to combine different critters to create new entities and fulfill a collection.

You can also put your animals up for adoption during the Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Event. Doing so will help them free up more inventory space to make more distinctive creatures. This event offers nine Rare Creations to gather. This article will list all of them and will also discuss how to unlock entities.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to unlock 9 Rare Creations in Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick event

1) Trash Cake

Trash Cake, a unique creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Trash

Trash How to create/obtain - This Rare Creation features a black filler and a trash can for its skin. Among the items on the list, this is the most accessible.

This Rare Creation features a black filler and a trash can for its skin. Among the items on the list, this is the most accessible. To obtain this critter, you must interact with the Helper Robot in the Seclusion Zone, which will trigger a cutscene explaining how to use the Lifeform Oven. This is the tool you need to use to make Trash Cake. Select the two Specimens in the oven's interface and hit the Start Nurture option to make the unique creation. Simply utilize the provided base critters and add a Trash item during the Mutation Events if you wish to manually build one.

Where to find Trash (materials) - Interacting with Trash Cans located in different Star Rail worlds will yield Trash.

2) Rice Dumpling

Rice Dumpling, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Leaf of Imaginary

Leaf of Imaginary How to create/obtain - By using the Lifeform Oven, the Trailblazer will obtain this Rare Creation and mail Dang Heng to say they think of him when they see this small critter. To obtain its necessary characteristics and enable a Special Mutation, you should nurture two critters more than once. When the mutation is triggered, you must turn in a Leaf of Imaginary to obtain this Rare Creation.

By using the Lifeform Oven, the Trailblazer will obtain this Rare Creation and mail Dang Heng to say they think of him when they see this small critter. To obtain its necessary characteristics and enable a Special Mutation, you should nurture two critters more than once. When the mutation is triggered, you must turn in a Leaf of Imaginary to obtain this Rare Creation. Where to find Leaf of Imaginary (materials) - The Leaf of Imaginary can be acquired from the Grocery Stand in Exalting Sanctum in the Xianzhou Luofu or dropped by a variety of opponents in Belobog, Jarilo-VI's Backwater Pass.

3) Ice Cake

Ice Cake, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Core of Ice

Core of Ice How to create/obtain - One of the Rare Creations that most closely resembles the character March 7th is Ice Cake. It's made in the same manner as the preceding entry, where Trailblazer has to use the Lifeform Oven. After acquiring this creature, this character will message March 7th to reveal her new creation.

One of the Rare Creations that most closely resembles the character March 7th is Ice Cake. It's made in the same manner as the preceding entry, where Trailblazer has to use the Lifeform Oven. After acquiring this creature, this character will message March 7th to reveal her new creation. Where to find Core of Ice (materials) - Core of Ice can be obtained by fighting the Everwinter Shadewalkers in the Fading Echoes or purchasing it from the Administrative District Shop in Belobog, Jarilo-VI.

4) Lambda's Friend

Lambda's Friend, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Seed

Seed How to create/obtain - Lambda's Friend and other Rare Critters cannot be unlocked until the adventure mission associated with the Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Event has been finished. To create this Critter, follow the usual method mentioned in the first entry.

Lambda's Friend and other Rare Critters cannot be unlocked until the adventure mission associated with the Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Event has been finished. To create this Critter, follow the usual method mentioned in the first entry. Where to find Seed (materials) - You can obtain Seed by choosing The Blossom in the Storm in the Assignments section. This item can also be bought from a store in Central Starskiff Haven in the Xianzhou Luofu or found in various destructible cases in Jarilo-VI.

5) Sesame Cake

Sesame Cake, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Vortex of Wind

Vortex of Wind How to create/obtain - This is a Rare Creation that looks a lot like Blade. On that unit's behalf, Silver Wolf will reply to any text messages that the Trailblazers send him during the event. Again, follow the aforementioned method to create the critter with the Lifeform Oven, but add the Vortex or Wind during the Mutation event.

This is a Rare Creation that looks a lot like Blade. On that unit's behalf, Silver Wolf will reply to any text messages that the Trailblazers send him during the event. Again, follow the aforementioned method to create the critter with the Lifeform Oven, but add the Vortex or Wind during the Mutation event. Where to find Vortex of Wind (materials) - The Vortex of Wind is available for purchase at a store in Central Starskiff Haven in the Xianzhou Luofu or can be obtained by fighting Mara-Struck Soldiers in Cloudford. In Jarilo-VI, this item can also be obtained by demolishing destructible objects.

6) Troublemaker

TroubleMaker is a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Phlogiston

Phlogiston How to create/obtain - Once more, create the critter using the previously described procedure involving the Lifeform Oven; only add the Phlogiston during the Mutation event. This is a Rare Creation that looks a lot like Honkai Star Rail unit Guinaifen, who is thrilled to hear about your new creation and decides to travel to see her doppelgänger critter.

Once more, create the critter using the previously described procedure involving the Lifeform Oven; only add the Phlogiston during the Mutation event. This is a Rare Creation that looks a lot like Honkai Star Rail unit Guinaifen, who is thrilled to hear about your new creation and decides to travel to see her doppelgänger critter. Where to find Phlogiston (materials) - In the Herta Space Station, Phlogiston can be obtained by demolishing breakable items. It is also available for purchase at the Administrative District Shop and can be obtained as a drop from a variety of foes in Belobog, Jarilo-VI's Backwater Pass.

7) Wisteria Cake

Wisteria Cake, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Virtual Particle

Virtual Particle How to create/obtain - Use the same method as all the previous entries to get Wisteria Cake. Herta is a character remarkably similar to this Rare Creation. She simply gives you automatic replies when you inform her about your new creation, giving the impression that she is uninterested.

Use the same method as all the previous entries to get Wisteria Cake. Herta is a character remarkably similar to this Rare Creation. She simply gives you automatic replies when you inform her about your new creation, giving the impression that she is uninterested. Where to find Virtual Particle (materials) - You can obtain the Virtual Particle by eliminating enemies in the Storage Zone or destroying breakable items in the Herta Space Station. It can also be bought from a store in the Xianzhou Luofu's Central Starskiff Haven.

8) Lucky Snack

Lucky Snake, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Feather of Flame

Feather of Flame How to create/obtain - Select the two Specimens using the oven as you did for all the other creations to make Lucky Snake. This one is a lot like Qingque. She asks if the new creation can play Celestial Jade right away, suggesting that she and the small critter may become gaming friends.

Select the two Specimens using the oven as you did for all the other creations to make Lucky Snake. This one is a lot like Qingque. She asks if the new creation can play Celestial Jade right away, suggesting that she and the small critter may become gaming friends. Where to find Feather of Flame(materials) - The Feather of Flame can be bought in an Administrative District store or obtained by demolishing things in Jarilo-VI. Moreover, it may be obtained by vanquishing Mara-Struck Soldiers in Cloudford within the Xianzhou Luofu.

9) Shader Cat

Shader cat, a unique Creation in the Critter Pick event (Image via HoYoverse)

Required material for Special Mutation - Eye of Lightning

Eye of Lightning How to create/obtain - This one is created using the same procedure as the others as well. Kafka is strikingly similar to this Rare Creation. When you attempt to tell her about your latest work, Silver Wolf will message you first, after which she will send Kafka a picture.

This one is created using the same procedure as the others as well. Kafka is strikingly similar to this Rare Creation. When you attempt to tell her about your latest work, Silver Wolf will message you first, after which she will send Kafka a picture. Where to find Eye of Lightning(materials) - The Exalting Sanctum Grocery Stand in Xianzhou Luofu is where you can buy the Eye of Lightning. In Jarilo-VI's Corridor of Fading Echoes, foes may also drop it as treasure.

This concludes the article on how to unlock a total of nine Rare Creations in Star Rail.