The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update launching on April 9, 2025, has a bucketload of content in store. The special livestream event for the patch has offered a glimpse of everything to be excited about, including new banners, events, and lucrative anniversary rewards.

For those who missed the telecast or official announcements, here are the early patch notes for Honkai Star Rail 3.2.

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 early patch notes: New characters, events, features, and more

New characters and Light Cones

Castorice and Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners will introduce Castorice and Anaxa as the 5-star characters. The former is a Quantum Remembrance unit scheduled to debut in the first phase. In contrast, Anaxa is an Erudition Wind character who will be featured in the second half of the update.

The patch will also bring multiple rerun characters, which are listed below:

Fugue: Nihility, Fire (Phase 1)

Nihility, Fire (Phase 1) Jiaoqiu : Nihility, Fire (Phase 1)

: Nihility, Fire (Phase 1) Acheron : Nihility, Lightning (Phase 1)

: Nihility, Lightning (Phase 1) Dr. Ratio: The Hunt, Imaginary (Phase 2)

Here are the new Light Cones in HSR 3.2:

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (5-star)

(5-star) Make Farewells More Beautiful (5-star)

(5-star) The Great Cosmic Enterprise (4-star)

Story quest and area

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 update will feature a new Trailblaze Mission, titled “Through the Petals in the Land of Repose.” This time, the story will take Trailblazers to Styxia, a major city of Amphoreus that worshipped Thanatos, the Titan of Death. Castorice will play a major role in the narrative since Styxia is her hometown.

New events

Listed below are the new events features in HSR 3.2, along with their release date and duration:

Seal Slammer (April 11 - May 19, 2025)

(April 11 - May 19, 2025) Morning Starlight (April 28 - May 19, 2025)

(April 28 - May 19, 2025) Star Rail World (April 9 - May 19, 2025)

(April 9 - May 19, 2025) Cherished Recollection (April 9 - May 20, 2025)

(April 9 - May 20, 2025) Festive Gifts (April 9 - May 20, 2025)

(April 9 - May 20, 2025) Annual Trailblaze Report (April 26, 2025)

(April 26, 2025) Realm of Strange (April 23 - May 5, 2025)

(April 23 - May 5, 2025) Planar Fissure (May 9 - 19, 2025)

Quality-of-life updates

Here are all the quality of life updates revealed during Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream:

HoYoverse will introduce an auto-salvage function for lower rarity relic sets.

If Trailblazer lacks the necessary items while leveling up characters, they will be redirected to the Material Synthesis page, provided they have the lower variant of the resource.

Players will get access to a smart discard feature for multiple relics, which will help manage inventory.

Duplicate 5-star characters acquired after Eidolon 6 will be converted to Companion Spirit. Trailblazers can merge two Companion Spirits to craft a Golden Companion Spirit, which can be further used to claim a 5-star unit.

Mass Superimposition can be used to merge multiple 4-star Light Cones.

The officials will add Blade, Fu Xuan, and Seele to the Standard character pool.

Tidal Bounty will drop more resources.

All anniversary rewards

Get Luocha or Ruan Mei for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 anniversary rewards:

1600x Stellar Jades

10x Fuel

20x Golden Star Rail Pass via Festive Gift

The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone

The free 5-star character selector will allow players to acquire Luocha or Ruan Mei.

Triple drop rates during the Planar Fissure and Realm of Strange events.

