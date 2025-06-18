Honkai Star Rail Cerydra VA: Japanese and other voice actors

HoYoverse has announced Cerydra as the second playable 5-star character of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. Since the game is dubbed in four different languages, four actors will lend their voices to Cerydra. As the developer only recently announced this Harmony unit, players might wonder who these individuals are.
This article takes a look at Cerydra’s voice actors in Honkai Star Rail and lists some of their previous roles.
Note: This article will be updated when HoYoverse announces Cerydra’s English VA.
Cerydra’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail
Cerydra’s Japanese VA in Honkai Star Rail is Kanon Takao. She has voiced numerous characters in video games and anime. Here are some of her past roles:
- Noelle from Genshin Impact
- Chisa Shiraishi from Idoly Pride
- Milky Way Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Latina from If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord
- Aku from Demon Lord, Retry!
- Meme kakure from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You 2nd Season
Cerydra’s Chinese VA in Honkai Star Rail
Cerydra’s Chinese VA is Shi Xinlei, who has worked on several HoYoverse titles, including Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact.
Here are some of Shi Xinlei’s past roles:
- Paimon from Genshin Impact
- Liv from Punishing Gray Raven
- Connor Hord from Honkai Gakuen 2
- Minami Miyashita from Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Alice from Zenless Zone Zero
- Marianne from Goddess of Victory: New Hope
Cerydra’s Korean voice actor
Kim Yun-chae will voice all of Cerydra’s Korean voice lines. Here are some of the roles she has worked on:
- Kanbe Suzue from The Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED
- Mariella from Black Clover
- Mako Suzuki from Ace Attorney
- Dimaria C. Yesta from Fairy Tail
- Heame Ikuko from Uramichi Oniisan
- Beatrice from Seven Deadly Sins: GRAND CROSS
