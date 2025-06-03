Honkai Star Rail leak shares Cerydra kit details

While various reliable Honkai Star Rail leakers have disclosed information on one of the upcoming characters, Cerydra, one post regarding the unit has caught players’ attention. The post comes courtesy of a prominent leaker, Luna, who has been sharing information on upcoming characters and content. While the leak in question is not much, it allows Trailblazers to understand what Cerydra’s kit can do when she debuts.

Ad

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak that shares various information regarding Cerydra’s kit.

Note: This article is based on leaks and subject to change when the character debuts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak discloses information about an upcoming character, Cerydra’s kit

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, this Honkai Star Rail leak is from a reliable third-party source, Luna. According to the information shared by the leaker, the upcoming playable character, Cerydra, won’t likely be a dedicated buffer for a single unit, but is expected to be useful for characters specializing in a certain playstyle, similar to how Robin works well in most The Hunt compositions.

Additionally, Cerydra is expected to be a single-target buffer and will likely be able to grant extra turns to their allies whenever they act/take action. The post also suggests this character will be the perfect pair for non-Remembrance solo damage-dealers like Anaxa, E2 Herta, and more.

Ad

Cerydra is expected to be featured in a gacha banner in the second phase of the upcoming updates and will likely surpass the banner sales potential of Hyacine and Tribbie. Besides that, she will supposedly have a Skill Point (SP) regeneration and buff zone feature added to her kit.

Don’t forget to check out the following section for more articles on Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.