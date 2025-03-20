Honkai Star Rail: Huohuo's voice lines about other characters

Huohuo is a unique Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. While most units following this Path specialize in healing their allies, this foxian can buff her allies’ ATK and replenish a part of their Ultimate Energy. While Huohuo stands out from others in the same field, she gets scared quite easily. Because of that, players might want to know what she thinks about her fellow characters.
This article details all of Huohuo’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.
Every Huohuo voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters
About Guinaifen
Huohuo claims Guinaifen can easily dispel bad luck:
“Little Gui? She has a lot of yang energy – she dispels bad luck very easily. Even my tail goes quiet when she's around. The only drawback is I have to raise my voice around her if I wanted to be heard..”
About Xueyi
Huohuo was scared of Xueyi at first:
“Huohuo: The puppet judge? She really scared me at first... but when Tail threatened her, she didn't bat an eyelid. Madam Xueyi is amazing – I really want to be like her one day...”
“Tail: Amazing!? Let's see if she still has that smirk on her face when I burn the Ten-Lords Commission to the ground!”
About Hanya
Huohuo can’t spot a difference between Hanya and Xueyi:
“In order to differentiate between the sisters, I call her the rambling judge.. *gasp* She hasn't found out, has she?”
About Qingque
Huohuo thinks Qingque has very little workload:
“It seems like Qingque is always on a break. When I'm relaxing, she's relaxing, and when I get swamped with work, guess what..? She's still relaxing! I guess the Divination Commission has a pretty light workload..”
About Tail
Tail always sends Huohuo to where the enemies are:
“Huohuo: B–Be more determined? I usually just want to run away.. Still, every time I try, Mr. Tail sends me straight back to the enemies' doorstep. *sigh* Why can't he just leave me be..?”
“Tail: Hmph! Fine by me! If you get swallowed whole, I'll finally be able to break free!”
About Jing Yuan
Huohuo believed Jing Yuan’s portrait would dispel evil:
“People say that the general's portrait can be used to dispel evil. I tried but.. useless.. I–I mean the portrait, not the general. I shouldn't have believed in such superstitious nonsense.”
About Bailu
Huohuo wants to buy brave pills from Bailu:
“I wonder if the Dragon Lady has any "brave pills" for sale... If not, "play dead pills" might do the trick..”
About Yukong
Huohuo is envious of Yukong’s air of authority:
“How come Madam Yukong has an air of authority, but I don't? I mean, we're both Foxians. Actually... I know why, but I can't help being a little envious.”
About Sushang
Sushang once mistook Huohuo as a missing person:
“Actually, we met a long time ago. I was outside getting some peace and quiet, when all of a sudden she dragged me before the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery. She mistook me for a missing person..”
