Honkai Star Rail: Huohuo's voice lines about other characters

Huohuo is a unique Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. While most units following this Path specialize in healing their allies, this foxian can buff her allies’ ATK and replenish a part of their Ultimate Energy. While Huohuo stands out from others in the same field, she gets scared quite easily. Because of that, players might want to know what she thinks about her fellow characters.

Ad

This article details all of Huohuo’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

Every Huohuo voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Guinaifen

Guinaifen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo claims Guinaifen can easily dispel bad luck:

Ad

Trending

“Little Gui? She has a lot of yang energy – she dispels bad luck very easily. Even my tail goes quiet when she's around. The only drawback is I have to raise my voice around her if I wanted to be heard..”

Also read — 5 reasons to get Mydei in Honkai: Star Rail

About Xueyi

Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo was scared of Xueyi at first:

Ad

“Huohuo: The puppet judge? She really scared me at first... but when Tail threatened her, she didn't bat an eyelid. Madam Xueyi is amazing – I really want to be like her one day...”

“Tail: Amazing!? Let's see if she still has that smirk on her face when I burn the Ten-Lords Commission to the ground!”

Ad

About Hanya

Hanya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo can’t spot a difference between Hanya and Xueyi:

Ad

“In order to differentiate between the sisters, I call her the rambling judge.. *gasp* She hasn't found out, has she?”

About Qingque

Qingque (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo thinks Qingque has very little workload:

Ad

“It seems like Qingque is always on a break. When I'm relaxing, she's relaxing, and when I get swamped with work, guess what..? She's still relaxing! I guess the Divination Commission has a pretty light workload..”

Also read — Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction (Self-Fulfilling Prophecy) teams guide

About Tail

Tail always sends Huohuo to where the enemies are:

“Huohuo: B–Be more determined? I usually just want to run away.. Still, every time I try, Mr. Tail sends me straight back to the enemies' doorstep. *sigh* Why can't he just leave me be..?”

Ad

“Tail: Hmph! Fine by me! If you get swallowed whole, I'll finally be able to break free!”

About Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo believed Jing Yuan’s portrait would dispel evil:

Ad

“People say that the general's portrait can be used to dispel evil. I tried but.. useless.. I–I mean the portrait, not the general. I shouldn't have believed in such superstitious nonsense.”

Also read — 5 mistakes to avoid while playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

About Bailu

Bailu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo wants to buy brave pills from Bailu:

Ad

“I wonder if the Dragon Lady has any "brave pills" for sale... If not, "play dead pills" might do the trick..”

About Yukong

Yukong in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo is envious of Yukong’s air of authority:

Ad

“How come Madam Yukong has an air of authority, but I don't? I mean, we're both Foxians. Actually... I know why, but I can't help being a little envious.”

Also read — HSR leak claims Anaxa will be the last Erudition character for almost a year

About Sushang

Sushang in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Sushang once mistook Huohuo as a missing person:

Ad

“Actually, we met a long time ago. I was outside getting some peace and quiet, when all of a sudden she dragged me before the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery. She mistook me for a missing person..”

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news related to this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.