Honkai Star Rail: Huohuo's voice lines about other characters

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 20, 2025 22:57 GMT
Huohuo and Tail from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Huohuo and Tail from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is a unique Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. While most units following this Path specialize in healing their allies, this foxian can buff her allies’ ATK and replenish a part of their Ultimate Energy. While Huohuo stands out from others in the same field, she gets scared quite easily. Because of that, players might want to know what she thinks about her fellow characters.

Ad

This article details all of Huohuo’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

Every Huohuo voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Guinaifen

Guinaifen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Guinaifen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Huohuo claims Guinaifen can easily dispel bad luck:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Little Gui? She has a lot of yang energy – she dispels bad luck very easily. Even my tail goes quiet when she's around. The only drawback is I have to raise my voice around her if I wanted to be heard..”

Also read — 5 reasons to get Mydei in Honkai: Star Rail

About Xueyi

Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo was scared of Xueyi at first:

Ad
“Huohuo: The puppet judge? She really scared me at first... but when Tail threatened her, she didn't bat an eyelid. Madam Xueyi is amazing – I really want to be like her one day...”
“Tail: Amazing!? Let's see if she still has that smirk on her face when I burn the Ten-Lords Commission to the ground!”
Ad

About Hanya

Hanya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Hanya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo can’t spot a difference between Hanya and Xueyi:

Ad
“In order to differentiate between the sisters, I call her the rambling judge.. *gasp* She hasn't found out, has she?”

About Qingque

Qingque (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Qingque (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo thinks Qingque has very little workload:

Ad
“It seems like Qingque is always on a break. When I'm relaxing, she's relaxing, and when I get swamped with work, guess what..? She's still relaxing! I guess the Divination Commission has a pretty light workload..”

Also read — Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 Pure Fiction (Self-Fulfilling Prophecy) teams guide

About Tail

Tail always sends Huohuo to where the enemies are:

“Huohuo: B–Be more determined? I usually just want to run away.. Still, every time I try, Mr. Tail sends me straight back to the enemies' doorstep. *sigh* Why can't he just leave me be..?”
Ad
“Tail: Hmph! Fine by me! If you get swallowed whole, I'll finally be able to break free!”

About Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)
Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo believed Jing Yuan’s portrait would dispel evil:

Ad
“People say that the general's portrait can be used to dispel evil. I tried but.. useless.. I–I mean the portrait, not the general. I shouldn't have believed in such superstitious nonsense.”

Also read — 5 mistakes to avoid while playing Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

About Bailu

Bailu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Bailu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo wants to buy brave pills from Bailu:

Ad
“I wonder if the Dragon Lady has any "brave pills" for sale... If not, "play dead pills" might do the trick..”

About Yukong

Yukong in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Yukong in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo is envious of Yukong’s air of authority:

Ad
“How come Madam Yukong has an air of authority, but I don't? I mean, we're both Foxians. Actually... I know why, but I can't help being a little envious.”

Also read — HSR leak claims Anaxa will be the last Erudition character for almost a year

About Sushang

Sushang in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Sushang in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Sushang once mistook Huohuo as a missing person:

Ad
“Actually, we met a long time ago. I was outside getting some peace and quiet, when all of a sudden she dragged me before the Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery. She mistook me for a missing person..”

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and news related to this title.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी