Honkai Star Rail leak claims Anaxa will be the last Erudition character for almost a year

A Honkai Star Rail leak from the X user @hxg_diluc suggests HoYoverse won’t likely release any Erudition characters for roughly a year after Anaxa’s debut. If HoYoverse won’t release any Erudition characters, it may focus on characters from dissimilar Paths such as Remembrance and Abundance.
We discuss the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Anaxa likely being the last Erudition character for almost a year.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests Anaxa will likely be the last Erudition character for almost a year
This bit of information comes courtesy of the HXG’s Leak Channel from Telegram which later got reposted on X by @hxg_diluc. Although this leak might catch some Trailblazers off guard, it's not very usual as almost a year has already passed since the debut of the last Preservation character, Aventurine. Hence, there is a chance of this leak being true.
Anaxa was introduced during the Honkai: Star Rail version 3.2 drip marketing campaign. He was revealed as an Erudition-Wind character capable of dealing AoE damage. Since version 3.2 will likely be released in April, we can assume Trailblazers won’t get any Erudition units until April 2026.
While many of the upcoming characters from version 3.3 to 3.7 have been leaked, information regarding their Path is still a mystery. Hence, players must wait until details regarding their kit surfaces.
