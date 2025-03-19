  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail leak claims Anaxa will be the last Erudition character for almost a year

Honkai Star Rail leak claims Anaxa will be the last Erudition character for almost a year

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 19, 2025 12:06 GMT
Anaxa from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Anaxa from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

A Honkai Star Rail leak from the X user @hxg_diluc suggests HoYoverse won’t likely release any Erudition characters for roughly a year after Anaxa’s debut. If HoYoverse won’t release any Erudition characters, it may focus on characters from dissimilar Paths such as Remembrance and Abundance.

Ad

We discuss the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Anaxa likely being the last Erudition character for almost a year.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests Anaxa will likely be the last Erudition character for almost a year

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This bit of information comes courtesy of the HXG’s Leak Channel from Telegram which later got reposted on X by @hxg_diluc. Although this leak might catch some Trailblazers off guard, it's not very usual as almost a year has already passed since the debut of the last Preservation character, Aventurine. Hence, there is a chance of this leak being true.

Anaxa was introduced during the Honkai: Star Rail version 3.2 drip marketing campaign. He was revealed as an Erudition-Wind character capable of dealing AoE damage. Since version 3.2 will likely be released in April, we can assume Trailblazers won’t get any Erudition units until April 2026.

Ad

While many of the upcoming characters from version 3.3 to 3.7 have been leaked, information regarding their Path is still a mystery. Hence, players must wait until details regarding their kit surfaces.

Check out the section below for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी