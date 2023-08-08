Honkai Star Rail Kafka banner guide: Pity, soft pity, signature Light Cone, and 4-stars

The second banner phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is scheduled to release tomorrow, and it will feature Kafka, one of the highly anticipated 5-star units. She has appeared in the game on multiple occasions in the story quest, attracting players with her unique abilities and charming personality. Thus, she is expected to be a big hit, as many will likely summon her from the limited banner.

Fortunately, HoYoverse has provided a pity system in their title that helps players secure their desired characters after a certain number of wishes. This article will cover everything about the Kafka banner, including its pity system, featured 4-stars, and more.

How does pity work on the Kafka banner in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Period

2023/08/09 12:00 – 2023/08/29 14:59(server time)



During the Nessun Dorma event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes for Warps.

For starters, Kafka will be available on the limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.2. Like every other promotional character, her drop rate will be boosted throughout the banner phase, which implies that she has a 50 percent chance to appear on your 5-star summons.

However, if you fail to obtain her on the 5-star pull, the next golden drop will be Kafka by default. The pity system basically guarantees the drop-rate after hitting the hard cap, allowing fans to secure their desired characters as long as they save up sufficient wishes.

Expect Kafka to drop before 90 summons on her banner (Image via HoYoverse)

That said, her banner also follows the standard pity system. At the 90-wish mark, you are guaranteed to receive a 5-star summon, which might be her or any other standard character.

On the other hand, soft pity will likely trigger at around 70 wishes. While the pity gets carried forward from the previous banner, it gets reset once you have acquired any 5-star units.

This should provide a general idea of how many wishes you need to save to guarantee her unless she drops early in your account.

What is Kafka’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail?

Patience is All You Need will be available at the Brilliant Fixation event (Image via HoYoverse)

Throughout the duration of Kafka's banner, her signature Light Cone will be available at a boosted drop rate in the second Brilliant Fixation event of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. "Patience is All You Need" boosts her DMG by 24 percent and increases her SPD by 4.8 percent after she launches an attack. It also applies Erode to enemies, which applies Lightning DoT at the beginning of their turn.

The Light Cone will have a 75 percent boosted drop rate on the banner, with the pity clocked at 80 wishes.

What are the 4-star characters on Kafka banner in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing the official Kafka banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list contains all the 4-star characters that will be available on the Kafka banner in Honkai Star Rail:

Luka (Nihility: Physical)

(Nihility: Physical) Sampo (Nihility: Wind)

(Nihility: Wind) Serval (Erudition: Lightning)

All of them provide excellent pull value for the banner, as they dovetail well with her abilities. In fact, both Luka and Sampo tread on the Nihility Path to cater to her DoT-based playstyle, with the former being another highlight on the banner as he debuts as a playable character in the title.