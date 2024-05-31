Honkai Star Rail Lexical Enigma Pure Fiction teams guide: Best Hypercarry, FUA, and DoT comps

Pure Fiction is one of the end-game activities that Honkai Star Rail offers to its players. Each challenge features four stages, each consisting of two phases. Players have to form a team and defeat as many enemies as possible to acquire points which they need to obtain all rewards. As each stage of the activity features endless waves of enemies, players must build a team capable of defeating the enemies in a blink of an eye.

With that said, this guide goes over the best teams you can use of the Honkai Star Rail Lexical Enigma Pure Fiction.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

What are the best teams for Honkai Star Rail Lexical Enigma Pure Fiction?

Kafka, Black Swan, Robin, Huohuo

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is one of the best premium DoT (Damage over Time) teams that you can build. Both Kafka and Black Swan act as damage dealers by placing various debuffs. After placing the debuffs, both DPS units use their abilities to activate them, resulting in them dealing an absurd amount of damage.

Meanwhile, Robin utilizes her abilities to further boost Kafka and Black Swan’s damage while they are busy fighting. Huohuo heals all units on the battlefield and boosts their ATK when needed.

Guinaifen, Sampo, Asta, Gallagher

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition is constructed while keeping the free-to-play players in mind. As most of the F2P players do not have access to various 5-star units, most characters in this team are 4 stars. Guinaifen is one of the best 4-star DoT characters in Honkai Star Rail. Sampo comes second and is the sub-DPS of this team composition.

Asta Boosts their SPD which allows them to take more turns in a cycle, resulting in them dealing additional damage and defeating more enemies quickly. Meanwhile, Gallagher makes sure his allies survive the battle by healing them.

Acheron, Kafka, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

As one of the newest 5-stars, Acheron is currently dominating the meta of this turn-based gacha title. Acheron is the main DPS of this team while Kafka is the sub-DPS. Kafka has been placed in this team composition as she can help Acheron with her debuffs while also dealing a significant amount of damage.

Additionally, Silver Wolf places debuffs on the adversaries to assist Acheron in utilizing her Ultimate ability more often. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan helps her allies by tanking most of the incoming damage dealt by the opponents.

