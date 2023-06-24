Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters, ranked

The Lightning roster in Honkai Star Rail provides players with a lot of options, especially when it comes to Paths. The element has five active playable characters to choose from at the moment (1.), with Kafka coming in 1.2. From one of the best healers in the game to one of the best DPS, this Type holds immense power in its arsenal.

This article ranks each Honkai Star Rail character based on their role and performance for a specific team, especially in the endgame. From pulls values to their F2P builds, players can clear out any content as long as the team is right. However, some characters do have an edge over others, introducing the concept of "power creep" in the title.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tingyun, Jing Yuan, and other Lightning characters ranked in Honkai Star Rail

5) Serval

Serval (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Serval has been everyone's go-to character in the early game, seeing how she was granted to everyone as a pre-registration reward. With an easy kit to follow, her Erudition Path allowed a team of four to rely on other support units, while Serval could dish out enough damage to every enemy in the field.

However, like many characters, Serval fell victim to the harsh power creep that any gacha game can be known for. With Jing Yuan, the game leaves no reason for the player base to use Serval anymore in their party. However, this doesn't mean she is completely useless, as there are still uses that everyone should be aware of.

High-tier Forgotten Halls and the absence of Jing Yuan are two main reasons a player should have Serval built into their team. Any Forgotten Halls floor requiring a Lightning character in two sections will help a player in keeping Serval as a DPS in one team.

Additionally, Serval is still the only Electro Erudition in the game, aside from Jing Yuan.

4) Arlan

Arlan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Arlan is a niche character who relies on HP management to dish out additional DPS. Honkai Star Rail seems to have implemented this mechanic on Destruction units, especially seeing how Blade's kit works in the same way. Blade is also one of the reasons why Arlan is at number four. Arlan will be power crept by him in 1.2.

Arlan's kit also requires investment to bring out his full potential. However, the character, in his full potential, can become one of the most powerful DPS units in the game.

Other current Destruction characters in the game that are easy to acquire include Trailblazer and Hook. Free Light Cones such as "Something Irreplaceable" can work, but players will be better off using them on other Destruction units.

Players are recommended to build both those characters instead if they want to invest in a Destruction DPS character.

3) Bailu

Bailu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Bailu is considered to be the most powerful healer in Honkai Star Rail, at least until Luocha releases on June 28. Even then, Bailu can be obtainable as she is a character from the standard banner. Those who missed out on Luocha have the safe option to roll on the standard banner 300 times and select the 5-star character of their choosing.

Bailu can carry through most endgame activities in Honkai Star Rail, as her healing prowess allows any DPS character to brute-force even if they are under-leveled.

Bailu is also the only character in the game that can revive her allies based on a unique buff applied through her burst.

2) Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Aside from the beautiful character design, Tingyun has a lot to provide as a supporting character. As a Harmony unit, she can significantly increase one of her allies' damage, all while granting them extra energy as well. Her skill also allows her to add a Lightning attack to her ally, although it doesn't work against the enemy's toughness.

Additionally, Tingyun is one of the most F2P-friendly characters in Honkai Star Rail, as building her with F2P Light Cones and 4-star Relics is enough for the endgame.

1) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The commander of the Cloud Knights, Jing Yuan's damage is unmatched among his peers. His follow-up attack is the main source of damage, while his Erudition skill can apply high bursts of DPS to every enemy in the field. Both his technique and skill add to the number of follow-up attacks, further damaging enemies and breaking their toughness easily in the hardest of activities.

Jing Yuan does not ask for much investment to shine in the endgame, as there are some great F2P options for him, including Night on the Milky Way and The Seriousness of Breakfast.

