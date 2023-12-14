Honkai Star Rail Little Ghost locations and hidden achievement guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has successfully presented a spooky atmosphere in Xianzhou Loufu, with the heliobi outbreak being the main theme of the patch. The presence of these creatures is more prominent in the new Fyxestroll Garden area, where the majority of the latest Trailblaze Continuance mission takes place. Besides, players can also interact with a few supernatural entities throughout the area to complete various activities and unlock hidden achievements.

The Little Ghost is one of the mysterious spirits in the Fyxestroll Garden that offers a few tasks upon interaction. You might not want to pursue the required objectives since they do not add to the story progression. However, pursuing the spirit and its tasks in proper sequence will lead to unlocking a new hidden achievement.

Refer to this guide to locate the Little Ghost in the new area and complete all the prerequisites to secure the “Boo Ha Ha!” achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

Locations of the Little Ghost in Honkai Star Rail

The Little Ghost triggers a hidden quest in Honkai Star Rail, where you must clear a series of objectives in a fixed order to progress. It mostly involves interacting with the spirit and solving puzzles across the following locations in Fyxestroll Garden:

Location 1

The first location of the ghost (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Swallowsong Pavilion Entrance Space Anchor and interact with the stone elevator to reach the top platform. You should be able to locate the little green ghost near the staircase with a question mark above its head. Interact with the entity to initiate the quest, which should drop the Grande Rejuvepill, a consumable item.

Location 2

The second location of the entity (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Verdant Terrace Entrance Space Anchor and head towards the south of the map. It is quite hard to miss the green spirit in the middle of the path. The ghost will seek help to reunite with a friend before showing its location.

Head to the Foxsomn Tomb Suppression Tower and interact with Lithe Ghost’s Friend to receive a Praise of High Morals.

Location 3

Choose the correct option at the third location (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third objective, teleport to the Shape of Perdition Stagnant Shadow and continue walking south. Climb up the flight of stairs until you locate a few incense burners under a large tree.

Interact with the objects to talk to the ghost, and choose the “Push it in slightly” option. By doing so, the entity will reward you with another Grande Rejuvepill.

Location 4

The final location of the Little Ghost (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Locufox Forest Backdoor Space Anchor to locate the final Little Ghost. It should be resting close to the teleporter. Interact with the spirit to conclude the hidden quest.

How to unlock the “Boo Ha Ha!” hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Complete the Little Ghost hidden quest to unlock the "Boo Ha Ha!" title (Image via HoYoverse)

The “Boo Ha Ha!” hidden achievement in Honkai Star Rail is unlocked once you successfully complete all the objectives of the Little Ghost quest. It will also reward the “Pleasant-Looking Trash” item.

Make sure to claim the title to receive 5x Stellar Jades.