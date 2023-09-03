Honkai Star Rail Logistics Planning: Low-level score 45, 75, 90 guide

The Honkai Star Rail’s Aurum Alley event is in full swing, bringing plenty of exciting objectives and mechanics in version 1.3. Players are tasked with restoring the location via Inventory Management and Logistic Planning, which can be quite time-consuming. The latter requires Trailblazers to chart out various paths leading from the stalls to the dock for steady order delivery.

Moreover, you can unlock Low, Mid, and High-Level Lanes by progressing through the event phase. Various rewards, including Stellar Jades, are dispatched based on the score you obtain for each of them. The points are generated based on your route planning and uses of various boosts on the map.

This guide will help you acquire all the required scores at low-level lanes in Honkai Star Rail. It primarily focuses on reaching 75 points, which unlocks the logistic rewards.

How to reach a score of 75 in Logistics Planning for Low-Level Lanes in Honkai Star Rail

Optimal route for Logistic score 75 and above in Low-Level Lane (Image via HoYoverse)

As long as you use all the boosters on the Low-Level Lanes, reaching a 75 logistic score in Honkai Star Rail's Arum Alley event should be an easy task. Follow the steps below to chart out an optimal route for each of the stalls in the area.

First, drag the path for the Food Stall denoted by the purple symbol. Use all the adjacent score-booster tiles in its route and connect it to the first anchor on top.

denoted by the purple symbol. Use all the adjacent score-booster tiles in its route and connect it to the first anchor on top. For the Heron Express , marked with yellow, chart a path connecting with the tile below and bring it up to the middle anchor on the dock. Make sure to draw over all four boosters along the way.

, marked with yellow, chart a path connecting with the tile below and bring it up to the middle anchor on the dock. Make sure to draw over all four boosters along the way. Finally, the Oldies Depot’s route will merge with the five boosters in the top right corner, making its way to the final spot on the dock.

This should fetch you an easy 90 score unlocking 50x Stellar Jades and other rewards tied to the Low-Level Lanes. Keep in mind that the placement of the stalls should be the same for everyone, so refer to the image above to draw your logistic path in Honkai Star Rail.

How to reach a score of 45 for Logistics Planning for Low-Level Lanes

Optimal route to reach Logistic score 45 for Low- Level Lanes (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching a score of 45 is required to complete the initial quest. In that case, refer to the following list to draw the optimal route:

Begin with the Food Stall and connect its path with the tile on the left before ending it on the left dock.

The Heron Express route should use both the boosters located below and on its left. Then, connect it with the middle dock.

Draw the shortest route to the final dock connecting to Oldies Depot.

How to reach a score of 90 for Logistics Planning for Low-Level Lanes

Reaching a Logistic score of 90 for the Low-Level Lanes of the Aurum Alley event in Honkai Star Rail is not necessary. However, it provides a couple of extra Prosperity Certificates.

Refer to the route provided for a score of 75 to collect the maximum reward. The event generates sufficient resources that will help summon the 5-star characters on the version 1.3 banner.