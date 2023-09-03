Honkai Star Rail Logistics Planning: Mid-level scores 45, 75, 90 guide

The Aurum Alley event in Honkai Star Rail is currently available to play, introducing an array of unique game mechanics in version 1.3. It requires players to solve the crisis of a merchant guild by taking charge of its business operations. Part of this experience includes Logistic Planning, where Trailblazers have to unlock various stalls and chart optimal trade routes at Low, Mid, and High-level lanes.

You can earn various rewards, including Stellar Jades and other resources, based on your logistic points. This guide will help you reach all the required scores on all aforementioned lanes. Moreover, the optimal routes for all the stalls will be mentioned as well.

How to reach a score of 75 in Logistics Planning for Mid-Level Lanes in Honkai Star Rail

Optimal route for Logistic score 75 and above in Mid-Level Lane (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list details the complete path to reaching a logistic score of 75 and beyond at the Mid-Level Lane in Honkai Star Rail.

The green marker denotes the Longevity Hall , which should be connected to the first anchor on the dock. Draw a path accordingly, passing through all the adjacent score booster tiles.

Now, for the second path, focus on the Delicacy Pavilion at the purple marker. Chart a route connecting it with the tile above as well as all seven boosters on the top-right side before pinning it on the middle anchor.

Finally, setting up the delivery route for Artistry Hardware can be a little tricky. Begin with the yellow marker and connect it to the tiles beside it. Then, do the same for all the boosters below. The path should end at the dock's third spot, marking its completion.

Since the mid-lane remains across every Honkai Star Rail account, you can refer to the image above to complete it. The above tips should easily get you the Logistic Reward for a 75 score, which includes 50x Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

How to reach a score of 45 for Logistics Planning for Mid-Level Lanes

Optimal route to reach Logistic score 45 for Mid-Level Lanes (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining a score of 45 is mandatory at the beginning to progress further into the current Honkai Star Rail event. To complete it, you can follow the steps listed below that chart the optimal route.

Connect the Longevity Hall with the first dock using a direct path. Drawing the path should be easy since boosters will be unavailable early on.

The Delicacy Pavilion will have a similar path as mentioned in the previous section. This route connects with the booster directly above the stall and everything else at the top right turn.

For Artistry Hardware, the optimal path should run directly from the shop to the third anchor on the dock.

How to reach a score of 90 for Logistics Planning for Mid-Level Lanes

Although reaching a Logistic score of 90 is not required to progress in the Aurum Alley event, it unlocks a couple of Prosperity Certificates, which are used to increase Guild level. Once you reach Level 8, you'll find yourself being offered a free Suhsang in Honkai Star Rail.

It should be evident that no other route is required to obtain a score of 90 scores as long as you follow the path provided for 75.