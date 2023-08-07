Honkai Star Rail Luka materials guide: Ascension, build, and trace level-up resources

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is right around the corner, and it will feature Luka as the brand-new 4-star unit from the Physical roster. He is a renowned cage fighter capable of unleashing consistent damage output thanks to his Nihility Path. He can employ his martial arts prowess to inflict Physical DoT (Damage over Time), securing a spot as a sub-DPS (Damage Per Second) across multiple team compositions.

That said, many players will likely build Luka to tackle enemies with Physical toughness in the end-game content. This guide will cover everything they need to farm to ascend the upcoming martial artist to max level.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are Luka’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Infographic showcasing Luka's ascension materials (Image via Starrailstation)

Ascension is an integral part of building a character in Honkai Star Rail, and Luka is no exception to the system. Here are all the resources required to max ascend him:

240,000 Credits

4x Ancient Parts

13x Ancient Spindle

12x Ancient Engine

50x Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

All the Ancient parts can be obtained from defeating Automaton enemies, mostly found in Jarillo-VI’s Robot Settlement. Other sources include Simulated Universe, Omni-Syntesizer, and the Embers Exchange shop.

The Shape of Spike Stagnant Shadow spawns an Automaton Direwolf (Image via HoYoverse)

To collect the Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf, farm the Shape of Spike Stagnant Shadow located in the Great Mine.

You can enhance Luka’s abilities by leveling up his traces, and the resources required to max them out are listed below:

2.4 million Credits

12x Obsidian of Dread

54x Obsidian of Desolation

105x Obsidian of Obsession

28x Ancient Parts

42x Ancient Spindle

42x Ancient Engine

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

5x Tracks of Destiny

Defeat Phantylia to collect the Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via HoYoverse)

The Obsidian Dread, Desolation, and Obsession are rolled out from the Bud of Nihility, Calyx Crimson. As for the Regret of Infinite Ochem, defeat Phantylia in the Divine Seed Echoes of War.

On the other hand, the tracks of Destiny can be obtained from the Simulated universe, Nameless Honor, and event bonuses.

How to best build Luka in Honkai Star Rail

The Champion of Streetwise Boxing is Luka's best Relic set (Image via HoYoverse(

The four-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing is the ideal Relic to build Luka in Honkai Star Rail. The passive increases his Physical DMG by 10% and his ATK by 5% whenever he unleashes his ATK or takes a hit. The latter effect stacks up to five times, significantly boosting his DMG output.

Luka requires the Effect Hit Rate from Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornament, stick to Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise, which you can obtain from Simulated Universe World 5. It increases his Effect Hit Rate by 10%, allowing him to effectively stack up his Physical DoT. In addition, the gear boosts his ATK by an amount equal to 25% of his total Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%.

The Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat features Luka's artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse does not provide a limited Light Cone for their 4-star units. However, Luka has a few good, accessible options to choose from in Honkai Star Rail.

The Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is one of his best options for a sub-DPS build, as it has a 60% chance to inflict Ensnare on targets that are not afflicted with it. The effect reduces their DEF by 12% for a turn, allowing the cage fighter and his team to deal increased DMG.