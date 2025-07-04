Honkai Star Rail: Phainon's voice lines about other characters

Phainon is a much-loved character who has finally been introduced as a playable unit in Honkai Star Rail. Ever since his introduction as an NPC in the game, players had been waiting with bated breath for his release. Now that he can finally be added to the in-game character roster, many players might be curious about his voice lines regarding the other Chrysos Heirs (and the Astral Express Crew).

This article takes a look at all of Phainon's voice lines concerning fellow playable characters in Honkai Star Rail.

All Phainon voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon has always held the Trailblazer in high regard, which is evident in his voice lines about them:

"I've learned much from you about the essence of "Trailblazing." Exploring the Cosmos, bridging worlds... If it weren't for my duties, I'd gladly try my hand at being a Nameless!"

About Mydei

Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon has a pretty close relationship with fellow Chrysos Heir Mydei:

"He never says what he thinks, but his simple and heavy feelings are always evident — so simple that they contain nothing except his home, and so heavy that they are reduced to nothing except sighs... Maybe that's why we became kindred spirits."

About Castorice

Castorice in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon's opinion on Castorice is rather poetic, much like Castorice herself:

"She taught us that death can be warm, graceful, and kind... Shouldn't life, then, be even more so?"

About Aglaea

Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon's reverence for Aglaea's ideologies clearly shows in his voice lines about her:

"Many said that her heart is a void, filled with nothing. Yet, this seeming emptiness was needed to encompass the wishes of an entire world."

About Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon takes inspiration from Tribios:

"They created history, recounted history, and became a part of history... But they have never let the passage of time erode their resolve. I should do the same."

About Anaxa

Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon feels that Anaxa has had quite a lot to teach him:

"The man cursed by Mnestia" — The professor often referred to me this way, and I took it in stride. After all, the courage to be unique is a virtue I learned from him.

About Hyacine

Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine's hopeful demeanor is a quality Phainon appreciates:

"Every time I visit that sunlit courtyard, the gentle light through the latticed windows evokes the image of my homeland's sprawling wheat fields. In these end times, the hope she gives is far more precious than any medicine or healing."

About Cipher

Cipher in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon admires Cipher's fortitude and free spirit:

"She teased Death, toyed with Strife, and single-handedly upheld her Trickery. Her endurance and unrestrained spirit are truly admirable."

