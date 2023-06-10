Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf guide: How to enhance her traces?

To create a strong team in Honkai Star Rail, it is customary for Trailblazers to properly invest in characters, especially when they are associated with the 5-star rarity. On that note, enhancing their traces is of utmost importance, followed by Relic Sets and Planar Ornaments upgrades. Likewise, those building Silver Wolf in update 1.1 should consider clocking her traces at max level to bring out her maximum potential as one of the best Quantum units in the game.

Silver Wolf is the newest entry in Honkai Star Rail 1.1, capable of ensnaring enemies with numerous debuffs using her Skill, Ultimate, and passives. Hence, upgrading her abilities with the traces will only make her stronger.

How to enhance Silver Wolf’s traces in Honkai Star Rail?

Without any Eidolons, Silver Wolf’s Basic ATK will cap out at Level 6, whereas her Ultimate and Skill will go up to Level 10. Considering that Honkai Star Rail’s resource farming is time-consuming, it might take a while for players to max out all her traces.

Start with her Skill to increase Weakness implant chances on an enemy. At Level 1, it has a 75% base chance to apply the debuff, increasing to 85% at Level 10. It has a second attribute that reduces the enemy's resistance by 7.5%, which caps at 10%. The Skill is also her primary source of Quantum DMG which scales from 98% to 196% of her ATK stat.

Next up, focus on her Ultimate as it provides an 85% base chance to decrease a target’s DEF by 36%, which at Level 10 increases to 101.5% and 45%, respectively. Enhancing this ability is important, as it guarantees to inflict her debuff effect, boosting the damage output of her team by a mile.

Lastly, enhance her Talent, followed by Basic ATK, since the former implants three distinct bugs on an enemy, which will either reduce their ATK, DEF, or SPD. Like other characters in the game, her traces contain useful passives that one can eventually enhance to significantly improve her performance.

What materials are required to upgrade Silver Wolf’s traces in Honkai Star Rail?

The following list contains all the materials Trailblazers must farm to maximize Silver Wolf’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail.

18x Obsidian of Dread

69x Obsidian of Desolation

139x Obsidian of Obsession

41x Ancient Parts

56x Ancient Spindles

58x Ancient Engines

12x Destroyer's Final Road

8x Tracks of Destiny

3 Million Credits

Every Obsidian piece can be acquired from Calyx Crimson: Bud of Nihility located at Belobog’s Great Mine. On the other hand, the Ancient Parts, Spindles, and Engines are world drops gathered by defeating various Automaton enemies.

Destroyer's Final Road is dropped after defeating the weekly boss from Echo of War: Destruction's Beginning at Herta’s Space Station. Finally, players can receive Tracks of Destiny as rewards from various events and Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

