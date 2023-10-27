Honkai Star Rail Speed breakpoints explained for beginners

Honkai Star Rail offers a unique combat system experience with intricate mechanics. Among them, Speed breakpoint is an important element that influences a character’s turn during combat. Despite SPD being an important attribute for almost every unit, the game offers no information about it, making it difficult for beginners to get a grasp on character optimization and builds.

In fact, even some veterans might not have complete knowledge about Speed breakpoints, given the vast calculations required to optimize the stat. However, theory crafter Keqingmains has done their best to introduce and explain the mechanics, helping players master their character rotation during combat.

This article further simplifies the Speed Breakpoint concept in Honkai Star Rail for beginners.

Beginner's guide to Speed breakpoints in Honkai Star Rail

Speed breakpoints in Honkai Star Rail define thresholds where the SPD of a character is most effective. Ideally, when a value is mentioned, you would want to hit the exact number or more to benefit from the mechanics.

For instance, if the best breakpoint of a unit is 121, try to allocate the Speed stats in a way that it matches or exceeds the number. It is worth noting that each character has different requirements depending on their team role and abilities.

Usually, a Speed breakpoint of 121 is recommended for every character since the passive from a few Planar Ornaments like Fleet of the Ageless and Sprightly Vonwacq demands 120 SPD to activate additional buffs.

Moreover, 121 Speed is the bare minimum to obtain two turns in the second cycle of the Memory of Chaos stage. By simply tuning the attribute for all characters, you can save a couple of turns, allowing you to complete all the challenges.

How much Speed does your character need in Honkai Star Rail?

An Imbibitor Lunae with above 134 SPD (Image via HoYoverse)

Keqingmains has also specified that the 134 Speed breakpoint is ideal for Memory of Chaos, as it lets your character appear twice in a single turn. Hypercarry DPS in Honkai Star Rail, such as Imbibitor Lunae, Blade, and Jingliu, can benefit greatly from the threshold to clear the first wave immediately within a single turn.

However, try not to sacrifice other important stats for SPD, as offensive strength is equally important to knock down elite enemies. This goes specifically for dedicated damage dealers.

Here are the ideal breakpoints for some of the most used characters in the Memory of Chaos:

Characters that require 134 SPD or above

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Blade

Jingliu

Bailu

Pela

Kafka

Characters that require 121 SPD or above

Bronya

Seele

Fu Xuan

Tingyun

Gepard

Although optimizing SPD stats is not an easy task, try to arrange your gears accordingly to reach the required breakpoint. Besides, the recommended value does not account for any form of buff like Asta's SPD boost or Advance Forward from some gear sets, which, to some extent, complicates the Speed optimization.