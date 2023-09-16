Honkai Star Rail Starlit Homecoming guide: Best Light Cones and rewards

As a prominent live-service title, Honkai Star Rail is brimming with numerous quality-of-life features catered to improving players' experience. Moreover, the Starlit Homecoming event, in particular, provides quite a few benefits to the returning Trailblazers. Its rewards include Stellar Jades, a 4-star Light Cone of choice, and other in-game resources that greatly help returnees recover their lost progress.

As a result, players are likely to wonder about the activation criteria of Starlit Homecoming and how to access its rewards. This article covers everything about that event, including its activation details and reward system.

How to activate Starlit Homecoming in Honkai Star Rail

The activation criteria for Starlit Homecoming in Honkai Star Rail is quite simple. Fulfill the following conditions to successfully get its returnee benefits:

Firstly, your account has to be at least Trailblaze Level 10 or above.

Make sure you've completed the Long Wait for the Blade's Edge Trailblaze Mission from Jarillo-VI.

Ensure that you have not logged in for 14 days or more.

The previous Starlit Homecoming activation on your account must have been at least 40 days ago.

Keep in mind that the event lasts for a total of 14 days after activating it. Moreover, you can obtain the welcome rewards via the 7-Day Check-In feature and Path of Return Mission. The latter drops the Memo-Keeping Light Casket, which lets you choose a free 4-star Light Cone.

Best Light Cones to get in Honkai Star Rail’s Starlit Homecoming

Official artwork of the best Light Cones in Memo-Keeping Light Casket (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memo-Keeping Light Casket in Honkai Star Rail contains all the 4-star Light Cones available in the Forgotten Hall’s Manifest Store. Here are some of the best options worth picking up from the event rewards:

The Seriousness of Breakfast (Erudition): One of the best free-to-play Light Cones to use on Erudition characters, as it increases the wearer's DMG and ATK stats.

(Erudition): One of the best free-to-play Light Cones to use on Erudition characters, as it increases the wearer's DMG and ATK stats. Fermata (Nihility): Excellent for a few DoT enablers, including Kafka, due to its strong passive. It increases the wearer's Break Effect, along with boosting their DMG on enemies inflicted with Shock or Wind Shear.

(Nihility): Excellent for a few DoT enablers, including Kafka, due to its strong passive. It increases the wearer's Break Effect, along with boosting their DMG on enemies inflicted with Shock or Wind Shear. Past and Future (Harmony): Highly beneficial to most buffers in the game as it flat-out increases the DMG of the next ally taking action.

Other Starlit Homecoming reward details

Listed below are all the returnee rewards from the 7-Day Check-In feature.

Day 1 : 100x Stellar Jade

: 100x Stellar Jade Day 2 : 2x Fuel

: 2x Fuel Day 3 : 100x Stellar Jade

: 100x Stellar Jade Day 4 : 10x Traveler's Guide

: 10x Traveler's Guide Day 5 : 2x Fuel

: 2x Fuel Day 6 : 10x Refined Aether

: 10x Refined Aether Day 7: 100x Stellar Jade

Complete all the objectives in Path of Return Mission to unlock various in-game resources (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the Path of Return Mission in Honkai Star Rail, accomplish various in-game tasks to obtain the corresponding rewards. You can also obtain additional rewards by accumulating Returning Trail Points. The Memo-Keeping Light Casket is rolled out once you reach 800 points.

In addition, both the Golden and Crimson Calyxes will drop double rewards for the first 42 times. However, the bonuses remain capped at six per day.