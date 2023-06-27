Honkai Star Rail The Way of the Stomach web event guide: How to participate, rewards, and more

As one of the most popular live-service gacha titles, Honkai Star Rail is reeling in players with its excellent assortment of content, dispatched via in-game events, web events, and collaborations. Similarly, Trailblazers can now participate in the brand-new web event, The Way of the Stomach, available from June 27, 2023, 12 AM (UTC+ 8).

Honkai Star Rail players are keen on such occasions, since they deliver an exciting gameplay element and rewards on completion. The new web event has also lined up a bunch of Stellar Jades and Refined Aether, which must be collected before it expires on July 4, 2023, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).

How to participate in the The Way of the Stomach web event in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazing the delicacies of the universe is, of course, part and parcel of the way of Trailblaze~



>> Go to "The Way of the Stomach" Web Event <<

hoyo.link/3e2LDDAd



When March 7th decides to open up an Express Eatery, you will be tasked with accompanying her in the Trailblaze Project. To manage her store, you must put out excellent dishes for the customers from the Xianzhou Luofu faction.

To participate in the event, your Honkai Star Rail account must be over Trailblaze Level 11, which can be achieved by completing the story quest. Once you are eligible, access the web event by clicking on this link.

Now, log in into your HoYoverse account and follow the rules listed below to complete The Way of the Stomach:

Manage the Express Eatery by serving delectable meals to the customers.

Properly fulfil their orders to gain more store level, and the reviews will come flooding in.

Complete the tutorial to receive orders from two customers and log in into the event on a daily basis to receive a new order.

Collect extra orders by completing event missions, which can generate up to four extra customers a day.

Customers will request a specific order or ask for recommendations; fulfilling either of them will grant one point of Store EXP.

The store caps out at level 6, and you will need to complete a certain number of orders to increase each level.

Each level also unlocks store rewards, and completing all orders will also unlock the store’s review gallery.

What are the completion rewards for The Way of the Stomach web event in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing the rewards from The Way of the Stomach web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The participants will receive 20x Stellar Jade and 1x Refined Aether from unlocking every store level of the Express Eatery. The total completion reward sums up to 120x Stellar Jades and 6x Refined Aether.

Additionally, the participants will receive 15x Lost Gold Fragments, and 75,000 Credits after collecting all the customers’ reviews.

The ongoing Honkai Star Rail web event is unrelated to the actual in-game experience. Trailblazers can participate in it only via a browser on PC, Android, or iOS devices.

