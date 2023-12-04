Honkai Star Rail tier list for Wind characters (December 2023)

As of version 1.5, Honkai Star Rail has only five characters with the Wind element. The Weakness Break talent applies a cumulative Wind Shear debuff to enemies, doing gradual damage over time. The skill applies one stack to Normal enemies and three stacks to Elite adversaries whenever it happens. Additionally, it can be stacked up to five times.

That being said, gamers might be interested in learning how each Wind unit stacks up because some of them are the strongest in the game. In this article, they are all ranked in tier lists based on their overall influence on various end-game tasks.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Honkai Star Rail's Wind character tier list as of December 2023

The order above shows each Wind character's ranking in Honkai Star Rail as of December 2023. Their performance has been thoroughly reviewed without Eidolon's assistance to provide a fair evaluation.

SS+ tier

In Honkai Star Rail, characters who are flexible and excel in their particular team duties are assigned to the SS tier. They are usually given priority for end-game equipment and have a significant presence on the battlefield.

The following Wind characters should be at the top of the tier list as of December 2023:

Blade

Bronya

Blade, a powerful addition to the Wind element, pursues the Path of Destruction and can unleash devastating AoE attacks on many enemies. Combined with his terrifying self-healing skills, he possesses an almost perfect moveset that helps him stand out in the rankings.

Bronya remains the most potent Harmony character as of version 1.5. She is capable of using a variety of buffs, including DMG boost and CRIT DMG transfer. She also expends a lot of skill points, yet her abilities are still powerful enough to set her apart from the others.

S tier

At this level of Honkai Star Rail, characters are exceptionally proficient in their roles and have room to develop with the right team composition. They require a little more work to be effective in warfare, and more flexible forces usually overshadow them.

As of December 2023, the following Wind characters are expected to be on this tier list :

Dan Heng

Huohuo

As of right now, Dan Heng is a DPS unit that is worthy of being in the S tier. He is an easily accessible 4-star character that follows the Hunt Path to deal a ton of damage on a single target. He can navigate through several Simulated Universe stages and Forgotten Halls when paired with the right characters.

Huohuo is the newest addition to the Wind character roaster. She is a five-star character who is a healer since she follows the Abundance Path. She can remove a debuff from a single ally while healing them with 18.2% of her HP, making her an S-tier character. In addition, she can boost her allies' ATK by 32% for the following two turns while regenerating 17.5% of their maximum energy with her ultimate.

A tier

Even if A-tier characters are more suited for some team setups, this does not always imply that they are unsuccessful. Higher Eidolons give them significantly more power, and with the appropriate build, they can easily take down a large number of bosses.

Sampo, the sole Wind character in this tier, needs a DoT-based setup to play to his full potential. He is one of the best shield-breakers in the game and has the ability to do a lot of damage to opponents.