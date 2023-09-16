Honkai Star Rail: Trail of Pathstrider, Trail Points, and light up guide

The Swarm Disaster DLC in Honkai Star Rail has set a new standard for the end-game content, boasting an array of unique mechanics and gameplay elements. Among them, the Trail of Pathstrider is a key achievement tied directly to the progress system as it activates more buffs on the Communing Trail, further empowering every character in the simulation.

A total of seven hidden Trail of Pathstrider are available, corresponding to all the default Paths in the Simulated Universe. You can unlock them by completing specific objectives within the Swarm Disaster domain.

Keep reading to learn the optimal steps to light up all the Paths to obtain the maximum Trail Points.

How to light up Trail of Pathstrider in Honkai Star Rail?

Complete objectives to light up Trail of Pathstrider (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking all seven Trail of Pathstrider in Honkai Star Rail is quite straightforward as they have similar criteria. You can light up each of them by selecting 20 choices for the specific Path in the Swarm Disaster. The choices will appear after you complete a boss encounter in the domain.

Keep in mind that the simulation is spread across three planes, implying that you can select up to three random Paths in a single run. However, it is possible to speedrun the entire procedure, which should basically cut your farming time by half.

Follow the next steps to quickly unlock all the achievements:

Head to the Simulated Universe to begin your exploration.

Select Swarm Disaster Difficulty 1, where the enemies are set to the easiest mode.

Download the strongest characters you have, preferably from Imaginary or Quantum elements, to align with the enemy's weaknesses.

Inside the simulation, ignore all the mobs and head directly to the final encounter.

Defeat the opponent to interact with the Communing Device.

Skip to the final encounter via Inorganic Embers effect on the Propagation die (Image via HoYoverse)

On the Propagation die, click on "Cheat" and select Inorganic Embers that will directly launch you to the final boss of the plane.

that will directly launch you to the final boss of the plane. Complete the final encounter to access the choices via the Occurrence event. It is important to select a dialogue that aligns with the Path you are aiming for.

Now, all you have to do is repeat the process until you acquire all 20 choices of a particular Trail of Pathstrider in Honkai Star Rail. It is worth noting that some choices will require you to complete additional Swarm Disaster planes. In that case, use your best nuking team and skip through all the non-important targets to quickly clear the stages.

What is Trail of Pathstrider?

Select the respective choices to light up Trail of Pathstrider (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Trail of Pathstrider in Honkai Star Rail is a set of hidden achievements from all seven Paths in the Simulated Universe, listed below:

Preservation

Remembrance

Nihility

Abundance

The Hunt

Destruction

Elation

Once unlocked, it delivers various in-game rewards and Communing Trail Points.

Trail Points in Honkai Star Rail

Image showing the Communing Trail menu (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trail Points add up to activate various buffs from each of the aforementioned Paths. Your Swarm Disaster team should be able to benefit from the enhancements corresponding to the Audience Die you selected at the beginning.

Unlike the die roll effect that applies to the next tile in the plane, the Communing Trail buffs will empower your characters throughout the simulation.