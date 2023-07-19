Honkai Star Rail updates HoYoLAB Community Tool: How to use the Leveling Calculator and more

With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update, HoYoverse has updated the Leveling Calculator in the HoYoLAB Community Tool to be officially supported on PC. It will allow players to easily check the materials required for character ascension, Traces, and Light Cone leveling from any PC or mobile device. The feature will serve as a companion application for the community as it also contains Star Rail maps, Battle records, and other necessary tools to enhance the player’s experience.

This article will cover everything about the updated HoYoLAB Community Tool in version 1.2 and guide you through the Leveling Calculator tool, designed to assist you with your character ascension process.

How to use the Honkai Star Rail’s Leveling Calculator tool?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

As mentioned, the Leveling Calculator tool has been improved and updated for PC users. It now contains all the new content released in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, including details about Blade and his signature Light Cone.

You can now tune in from the PC version to farm materials for character ascension, Traces, and Light Cone by following the steps listed below:

Go to the Leveling Calculator webpage by clicking on this link.

Login to your HoYoverse account.

Select the "Characters" tab to check the ascension materials for any unit.

Open the character catalog by clicking on the plus sign.

Choose the required unit from the list, or use the search bar to find a character.

You can view both owned and released entities.

Refer to the Leveling Calculator tool before farming materials for any character (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you finalize a character, it will showcase their ascension resources for any selected level. In addition, select the levels of Basic ATK, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent of a character to view the exact materials required to ascend them.

Finally, select a desired Light Cone for the character to determine all the resources required to max it out. The tool also compiles the total number of materials required to effectively build a unit from scratch, enabling an easy farming process.

What features are available in the HoYoLAB Community Tool of Honkai Star Rail?

Refer to the map to explore the Alchemy Commission area (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the Leveling Calculator, the HoYoLAB Community Tool also provides the Honkai Star Rail Map, which contains new areas marked with readable items and treasures. It will help Trailblazers collect all the chests from the new locations in version 1.2.

HoYoverse has also added a discreet Battle Records feature that tracks The Echo of War and Daily Training Score in a Real-Time Node module. Additionally, content for the Tales of the Fantastic Limited-Time Event will be added for players to check their progress.

Next up, fans can access HoYoWiki from the tool, which includes information about characters, their stories, Traces, combat stats, and more.

Lastly, a daily check-in tool and Trailblaze Monthly Calendars will be included for quick access. While the former will reward new players with a whopping 100 Stellar Jades for checking in three consecutive days, the latter will track their monthly Stellar Jades and Star Rail Pass earnings in Honkai Star Rail.