Honkai Star Rail Wind character tier list for November 2023

The Honkai Star Rail patch 1.4 only includes four characters with the Wind element. Its Weakness Break does damage to foes over time by applying a stacking Wind Shear debuff. This applies one stack to Normal enemies and three to Elite enemies whenever it manifests. Further, it has a five-time stacking capacity.

Having said that, since Wind units are among the strongest in the game, players may be curious about how each one ranks. Each of them is ranked in a tier list in this article according to how much of an overall impact they have in different end-game activities.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements that represent the author's viewpoints.

Wind character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023

Wind character tier list for November 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

The ranking of every Wind character in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023 is displayed in the arrangement above. For a fair assessment, their performance has been carefully examined without the use of Eidolon.

It is crucial to remember that this tier list was made with education in mind and offers a well-organized justification for each entry. However, depending on how they use and construct the characters, players may receive varied outcomes from them.

SS+ tier

Bronya, a 5-star Harmony character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters who are adaptable and thrive in their specific team roles in Honkai Star Rail are designated for the SS tier. They have a significant presence on the battlefield and are typically prioritized above end-game items.

As of November 2023, the following Wind characters are deserving of the top spot on the tier list:

Blade

Bronya

Blade, who follows the Path of Destruction, has become a potent addition to the Wind element, and can unleash devastating AoE assaults on large groups of foes. He has a moveset that is nearly flawless and combines with his horrifying self-healing abilities to make him stand out in the rankings.

Likewise, as of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, Bornya is still the most powerful Harmony character. She can use a wide range of buffs, such as CRIT DMG transfer and DMG boost. Further, she uses a lot of Skill Points, yet her powers are strong enough to make her stand out from the others.

S tier

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters at this tier of Honkai Star Rail are very skilled in their roles and have the ability to grow with the correct team configuration. To be effective in combat, they need a little more investment and are frequently overshadowed by more adaptable forces.

Dan Heng is the sole unit that merits being in the S tier as of this writing. He is a 4-star character that can be easily accessed, and he uses the Hunt Path to do massive damage to a single victim. He can pass through several Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe stages when teamed up with the appropriate group of characters.

A tier

Sampo, a 4-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the A-tier characters are more tailored for specific team configurations, this does not necessarily mean that they are ineffective. They become much more powerful with higher Eidolons, and they can easily take down a lot of bosses with the right build.

Because he requires a DoT-based setup in order to reach his full potential, Sampo is the only Wind character in this tier. He can deal a lot of damage to adversaries and is among the finest shield-breakers in the game.