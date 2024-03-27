Honkai Star Rail Xueyi Light Cones guide: Best 5-star, 4-star and 3-star builds

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail. She treads the Path of Destruction and is a decent damage dealer in both AoE and Single Target situations. Xueyi has an interesting kit as she combines the typical CRIT Rate and DMG stats with Break Effect to deal damage. That said, the judge of the Ten-Lods Commission is pretty easy to build as an F2P-friendly unit.

This article will feature all the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star Light Cones for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Light Cones for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail

Best 5-star Light Cones

1) On the Fall of an Aeon

It is the best Light Cone for Xueyi (Image via HoYoverse)

On the Fall of an Aeon is the best Light Cone for Xueyi. Its high base stats and passive ability provide a ton of ATK bonuses, up to 32%, with max stacks at Superimposition level one. The equipping character also gains a lot of additional DMG increase bonus after inflicting a Weakness Break on an enemy.

Fortunately, On the Fall of an Aeon can be purchased from Herta's Shop, making it easy to max Superimpose the Light Cone.

2) Something Irreplaceable

It is a good 5-star option (Image via HoYoverse)

Something Irreplaceable is another good option for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail and can be obtained from the Standard banner. It also has pretty high base stats and provides ATK bonuses. In addition, when the wearer gets hit or defeats an enemy, the Light Cone's passive immediately heals the wearer and increases their DMG by 40%.

Because of the conditions needed to trigger the effects and its duration, Something Irreplaceable can be slightly inconsistent and generally a worse option than On the Fall of an Aeon.

3) Brighter Than the Sun

Good stat stick (Image via HoYoverse)

Brighter Than the Sun is a 5-star limited Light Cone. It can be a decent option for Xueyi because of its high base stats and CRIT Rate bonus from its passive. Trailblazers can use this Light Cone if they don't have any other better 5-star option.

4) I Shall Be My Own Sword

Good stat stick (Image via HoYoverse)

I Shall Be My Own Sword is another good stat stick Light Cone for Xueyi. Similar to the previous entry, it is a 5-star limited item with high base stats. While the passive effects won't be suited to Xueyi's kit, she can still benefit from the CRIT DMG bonus.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Xueyi

1) Under the Blue Sky

It is a good 4-star option (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the Blue Sky is one of the best 4-star options for Xueyi. It gives a decent amount of ATK buffs and a CRIT Rate bonus for three turns after the user defeats an enemy. If possible, superimposing the Light Cone is also recommended to reach its maximum potential.

2) The Moles Welcome You

A decent option for Xueyi (Image via HoYoverse)

The Moles Welcome You is an excellent 4-star stat stick. It provides ATK bonuses to the wearer, and its passive effects can also be easily triggered by simply using a Basic Attack, Skill, or Ultimate.

3) Nowhere to Run

Battle Pass Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Nowhere to Run is a good option for Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail since it provides a huge ATK bonus and heals the user after they defeat an enemy. However, this Light Cone isn't recommended since it can only be obtained from the Battle Pass, and several other better options are already available to the players for free.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Xueyi

1) Collapsing Sky

A good option for beginners (Image via HoYoverse)

While not generally recommended to players, Collapsing Sky can be a good option for beginners. This Light Cone increases the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG.

