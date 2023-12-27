Honkai Star Rail Xuyei Light Cones guide

With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, Xuyei has officially joined the playable roster as a 4-star character that wields the power of the Quantum element. As a Destruction unit, she has complete prowess over both single-target and AoE attacks. This allows her to be an accessible damage dealer in the game that can be used across various team compositions.

Building Xuyei is quite easy, considering that the Destruction Path has plenty of good 5-star and 4-star Light Cone to choose from. In fact, most of the available options can benefit the DPS, as they offer a flat ATK or DMG boost without any gimmick.

This article further discusses the best Light Cones you can use to build Xuyei in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best Light Cones for Xuyei in Honkai Star Rail?

Xuyei’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail are tailored to deal Quantum DMG on multiple enemies. Using her Ultimate, she can also unleash a special attack that ignores enemy Weakness types. It also generates Karma stacks, which she consumes to launch a follow-up ATK.

Therefore, any Light Cone that can increase her damage potential greatly benefits the characters. Here are some of the best 5-star and 4-star options on Xuyei to push her combat potential to the limit.

On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta’s Store in Honkai Star Rail holds several 5-star Light Cones, and On the Fall of an Aeon is one of them. It offers a flat 8% ATK boost every time the wearer launches an attack, stacking up to four times.

Xuyei should be able to benefit from the passive, as her abilities can hit a target multiple times. The Light Cone can further increase her DMG by 12% after she inflicts a Weakness Break. Since her Ultimate can easily deplete an enemy’s Toughness bar, she can effectively trigger the second effect.

Something Irreplaceable

Something Irreplaceable (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara's signature option, Something Irreplaceable, is another strong 5-star Light Cone for Xuyei, as it increases her ATK by 24% unconditionally. It can further amplify her DMG by 24% whenever she defeats an enemy or takes damage. At the same time, she will also recover 8% HP scaling on her max attack stat.

All the specified effects can enhance every aspect of her abilities, offering a healthy boost to her damage output. In contrast, the HP restoration will help her sustain herself during combat.

A Secret Vow

A Secret Vow (Image via HoYoverse)

A Secret Vow is arguably the best 4-star Light Cone from the Destruction Path, and Xuyei is an ideal contender to wield it. The passive from the gear increases the wearer’s DMG by 20%, which applies to all her abilities.

Xuyei can deal an extra 20% damage on targets whose HP percentage is equal to or higher than her. In most cases, she can trigger the passive, as enemies will eventually lose their health on the battlefield.

Under the Blue Sky

Under the Blue Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

Consider using the Under the Blue Sky Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail to build Xuyei, as it can increase her ATK by 16%. It will apply to all her abilities, including the follow-up attack. She can further gain a 12% CRIT Rate for three turns from the passive after defeating an enemy.

Since she will actively land the final blow on opponents, acquiring the bonus effects should be an easy task for her.

The Moles Welcome You

The Moles Welcome You (Image via HoYoverse)

The Moles Welcome You is a neutral 4-star option for Xuyei due to its simple yet effective passive. It generates a Mischievous stack whenever she unleashes Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate on enemies.

Now, each stack will increase her ATK by 12%. This way, she can gain a total attack boost of 36% after activating every ability in her arsenal.

