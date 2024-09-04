Honor of Kings September 5 server update: Hero adjustments, new events, game mode, and more

Level Infinite has announced the details of the Honor of Kings September 5 server update, which starts from 22:00 to 23:00 UTC+0. It will be a full server update that is around 16 MB. Level Infinite will nerf three and buff five Honor of Kings Heroes and introduce several new events, a new game mode, and various fixes and improvements.

That said, below are the complete details of the September 5 server update in Honor of Kings.

Hero adjustments in Honor of Kings September 5 server update

Here are the details of Heroes adjustments in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update:

Liu Bei (Buff)

Liu Bei in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will buff the shield and attack of Liu Bei’s Ultimate Skill: Hearts and Minds for the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Below are the details of the buffs:

Trending

1) Shield:

Before: 1,000 (+500 per skill level)

1,000 (+500 per skill level) After: 1,000 (+500 per skill level) (+18% extra Health)

2) Attack:

Before: 70 (+35 per skill level)

70 (+35 per skill level) After: 100 (+50 per skill level)

Also read: HoK Honor Pass Season 9 details

Arli (Buff)

Arli in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

The developers will reduce the cooldown period of the Mage Hero, Arli’s Skill 1: Lithe Step for the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Here are the details:

1) Cooldown:

Before: 8 seconds (-0.5 seconds per skill level)

8 seconds (-0.5 seconds per skill level) After: 7.5 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level)

Huang Zhong (Buff)

Huang Zhong in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will buff Huang Zhong’s base movement speed, aiming to improve his flexibility. Below are the details:

1) Base Movement Speed:

Before: 350

350 After: 360

Erin (Buff)

Erin in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will buff Erin’s base stats, aiming to make him potent in various playstyles he possesses. Here are the details:

1) Base movement speed:

Before: 360

360 After: 370

2) Base Health:

Before: 3,142 (+190.1 per hero level)

3,142 (+190.1 per hero level) After: 3,245 (+194 per hero level)

3) Base Physical Attack:

Before: 164 (+10.9 per hero level)

164 (+10.9 per hero level) After: 166 (+11.7 per hero level)

Also read: Amber Era Parallel Universe in HoK

Yang Jian (Buff)

Yang Jian in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will reduce the cooldown period of Yang Jian’s Skill 1 and Ultimate. Additionally, the developers will also increase his Ultimate’s healing ability for the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. It will help him sustain longer in battle creating more impact during team fights. Below are the details:

1) Unleash the Hound's (Skill 1) Cooldown

Before: 6 seconds

6 seconds After: 6 seconds (-0.2 seconds per skill level)

2) Sight of Origin's (Ultimate Skill) Cooldown:

Before: 28 seconds (-6 seconds per skill level)

28 seconds (-6 seconds per skill level) After: 22 seconds (-3 seconds per skill level)

3) Beam Hit Health Recovery:

Before: 220 (+110 per skill level) (+5% extra Health)

220 (+110 per skill level) (+5% extra Health) After: 220 (+110 per skill level) (+50% extra Physical Attack) (+5% extra Health)

Also read: How to create and join tournaments in HoK Club

Lady Zhen (Nerf)

Lady Zhen in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will decrease the damage of Lady Zhen during the mid to late game for the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Additionally, her Ultimate’s slow effect will also be lowered for the mid to late game. Below are the details:

1) Frozen Touch's (Passive) Base Damage:

Before: 250–500 (+38% Magical Attack)

250–500 (+38% Magical Attack) After: 250–500 (+30% Magical Attack)

2) Ocean of Tears (Skill 1) Base Damage:

Before: 500 (+100 per skill level) (+80% Magical Attack)

500 (+100 per skill level) (+80% Magical Attack) After: 500 (+100 per skill level) (+70% Magical Attack)

500 (+100 per skill level) (+70% Magical Attack) Effect Adjustments: Icicle block radius reduced

3) Flowing Sigh (Skill 2) Base Damage:

Before: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+35% Magical Attack)

250 (+50 per skill level) (+35% Magical Attack) Now: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+30% Magical Attack)

4) Flowing Sigh (Skill 2) Cooldown:

Before: 8s (-0.3s per skill level)

8s (-0.3s per skill level) After: 8s (-0.2s per skill level)

5) Destructive Deluge (Ultimate Skill) Movement Speed Reduction:

Before: 50% slow for 2s

50% slow for 2s After: 25% slow (+12.5% per skill level) for 1.5s

Also read: Ziya build in HoK

Luban No.7 (Nerf)

Luban No.7 in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite will decrease Luban No.7’s passive damage for the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Here are the details:

1) Suppressive Fire's (Passive) Damage to Heroes:

Before: 60–120 Physical damage (+4.5% of target's max Health, +1% per 100 extra Physical Attack).

60–120 Physical damage (+4.5% of target's max Health, +1% per 100 extra Physical Attack). After: 50–100 Physical damage (+4% of target's max Health, +1% per 100 extra Physical Attack).

Allain (Nerf)

Allain in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

The developers will increase the Honor of Kings Hero, Allain’s Basic Attack interval, and Ultimate’s Shield effect. See below for the full details:

1) Basic Attack's Attack Interval:

Before: 0.6s

0.6s Now: 0.7s

2) Meteor Kill's (Skill 1) Playability Improvements:

Improved Skill 1's shake effect and upward slash action compatibility.

3) Death at Sunset's (Ultimate Skill) Base shield provided to Allain and teammates:

Before: 540 (+270 per skill level) (+120% Physical Attack)

After: 450 (+225 per skill level) (+100% Physical Attack)

Also read: Li Bai build in HoK

New events in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update

New events in Honor of Kings September 5 server update (Image via Level Infinite)

Below is the list of all events in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update:

Arli’s Trial: This event will start from September 9 to September 15, 2024 . Players can claim several gifts by using Arli in PvP matches.

This event will start from . Players can claim several gifts by using Arli in PvP matches. Shangguan’s Trial: It will be available from September 13 to September 19, 2024 . Using Shangguan in PvP matches during the event period rewards various gifts.

It will be available . Using Shangguan in PvP matches during the event period rewards various gifts. Sun Bin’s Trial: This event will run from September 16 to September 22, 2024 . One can get various rewards by using Sun Bin in PvP matches.

This event will run from . One can get various rewards by using Sun Bin in PvP matches. Weekly Hero Picks: This event will be available from September 10 to September 17, 2024 . Players can obtain several rewards by using Garo in PvP matches.

This event will be available from . Players can obtain several rewards by using Garo in PvP matches. Skill Thrill: Players can play the Skill Thrill game mode from September 6 to September 8, 2024 , to earn various rewards.

Players can play the Skill Thrill game mode from , to earn various rewards. Collect & Exchange: Players can acquire in-game items by participating in matches from September 11 to September 17, 2024 . They can exchange those items for the Jade Hare Effect.

Players can acquire in-game items by participating in matches from . They can exchange those items for the Jade Hare Effect. Friday Fight Privileges: This event will run from September 13 to September 14, 2024 in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Players can earn double Bravery Points from matches during the event period.

This event will run from in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Players can earn double Bravery Points from matches during the event period. Friday Fight Privileges 2: It will be available from September 20 to September 21, 2024 . Players can earn double Bravery Points from matches during the event period.

It will be available from . Players can earn double Bravery Points from matches during the event period. Free Tier Star Protection Card: This event will run from September 13 to September 14, 2024 . One can team up with friends to earn a Tier Star Protection Card.

This event will run from . One can team up with friends to earn a Tier Star Protection Card. Free Tier Star Protection Card 2: It will be available from September 20 to September 21, 2024 . One can team up with friends during the event to obtain a Tier Star Protection Card.

It will be available from . One can team up with friends during the event to obtain a Tier Star Protection Card. Wukong’s Myth: Players can participate in matches from September 5 to September 18, 2024 , to obtain in-game items. They can exchange those items for Gilded King Skin for free.

Players can participate in matches from , to obtain in-game items. They can exchange those items for Gilded King Skin for free. Amber Era Series Skins: The Amber Era Series Skin for Kaizer will be available from September 6 to November 5, 2024 , and Garo’s from September 7 to November 6, 2024. Players can purchase Kaizer’s skin for 1,350 (Full Price: 1,688 Tokens) and Garo’s for 750 Tokens (Full Price: 888 Tokens) in the first week. Additionally, the Amber Era treasure will also be available in the Special Discount Shop which costs 20 Tokens. One can obtain a complete skin from the treasure. Moreover, a Series Skin Rebate event will also be available from September 6 to September 12, 2024 . Players can collect 2 Amber Era Skins and receive a Limited-Time Token rebate.

The Amber Era Series Skin for Kaizer will be available from , and Garo’s from September 7 to November 6, 2024. Players can purchase Kaizer’s skin for 1,350 (Full Price: 1,688 Tokens) and Garo’s for 750 Tokens (Full Price: 888 Tokens) in the first week. Additionally, the Amber Era treasure will also be available in the Special Discount Shop which costs 20 Tokens. One can obtain a complete skin from the treasure. Moreover, a Series Skin Rebate event will also be available from . Players can collect 2 Amber Era Skins and receive a Limited-Time Token rebate. Total Purchases: This event will be available from September 6 to September 10, 2024 in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Players can get Honor Points, Premium Skin, Fragments, Skin Draw Vouchers, and more by purchasing the specified number of Tokens during the event.

This event will be available from in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Players can get Honor Points, Premium Skin, Fragments, Skin Draw Vouchers, and more by purchasing the specified number of Tokens during the event. Hero Special Offers: The Hero Special Offers will be available from September 5 to September 11, 2024. One can purchase Kaizer and Garo at a discounted price of half the Starstones or Tokens of the original.

Also read: 5 most impactful roles in HoK

New game mode in Honor of Kings September 5 server update

Skill Thrill will debut on September 6, 2024, in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

The new game mode, Skill Thrill, will debut in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update. Players must fight mysterious creatures altered by an unknown power. Additionally, the heroes in this game mode will also be able to use their skills three times consecutively without waiting for the cooldown period. Skill Thrill will be available from September 6 to September 24, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC-0.

Also read: How to obtain heroes and skins in HoK

Fixes and Improvements in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update

Here are the fixes and improvements Level Infinite will make in the Honor of Kings September 5 server update:

Fixed an issue with the strategy guide text for Sima Yi's Skill 1.

Fixed the issue where Mayene's Ascension: Capoeirista skin is displayed as her Original Skin from the enemy's perspective.

Fixed the issue where Lam's Ascension: Pendekar skin did not display the health bar while submerged in the Peak Tournament from the enemy's perspective.

Fixed the issue where Cirrus's Set Sail! skill could not pass through walls in the Infinite Brawl mode.

Fixed the issue where Ziya's Ultimate would change direction after locking onto an enemy.

Fixed the issue where deleted friends still appeared in the Group Recommendations.

Fixed the issue where the snack effects for Mayene's Capoeirista skin's passive skill displayed as the Original Skin effect.

Fixed the issue with the abnormal text display for Ming's Skill 1 in Portuguese.

Fixed the issue where Heino's avatar was displayed incorrectly on the Hero Adjustments page.

Also read: Best Honor of Kings beginners guide

That concludes our Honor of Kings September 5 server update details. Check out our other Honor of Kings-related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!