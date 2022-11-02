How to acquire, equip, and change Emblems in Modern Warfare 2

Modern-day competitive multiplayer games offer players many ways to customize their profile, allowing them to make it as unique as possible. Modern Warfare 2 is no stranger to this fact.

The latest franchise entry will let you do a lot when it comes to helping you stand out from the rest of the card. While Calling Cards and Titles are two of the best ways to show off how dedicated you are to the shooter, Emblems allow you to show off some of your outstanding in-game achievements.

Emblems are images displayed on the Player card in the menu screen, in the lobbies, and during matches.

There are over 50 Emblems in Modern Warfare 2, and the game is not precisely evident in how you can acquire these and equip them onto your profile.

The following guide will cover specifics on how you can acquire the Emblems in Modern Warfare 2 and how you can equip them in the game.

Obtaining Emblems in Modern Warfare 2

There are a few ways by which you will be able to obtain Emblems in Modern Warfare 2.

1) By completing the various in-game challenges and objectives

One of the most reliable ways to get more Emblems in Modern Warfare 2 is to complete some of the more specific missions and challenges the shooter offers. Certain tasks will be mentioned in the game, like killing enemies in a specific way or completing a mission while meeting a particular condition.

With over 50 Emblems in the shooter, there are a variety of challenges that you can look to complete to get your hands on them.

2) Through campaign missions

Completing campaign missions is another fantastic way of netting yourself some Emblems in Modern Warfare 2. The shooter’s revamped campaign story packs a punch. By going through various levels and stages, you will be eligible to obtain a variety of new Emblems as you make your way through the narrative.

3) Ranking up in the multiplayer

The shooter multiplayer has a ranked progression system, allowing you to have more weapons, perks, Emblems, and level up. It’s also another reliable way of netting more Emblems in the game. You will be able to get your hands on a fair amount of Emblems as you queue up for more games and win matches.

4) Twitch drops

Viewing streams of the game on Twitch is another way of obtaining more Emblems. Hence, whenever there is a promotional event in the game launched by Activision, it’s highly likely that you will be able to get more skins and loot just by watching someone play the game on the streaming platform.

However, for this to work, you will need to have Twitch drops enabled and have your Twitch account linked to that of your Activision or Battle.net account.

How to equip or change Emblems in Modern Warfare 2

To be able to equip or change Emblems in the shooter, you will be required to go to the main menu screen and then navigate to the options in the Profile section. Then scroll down and click on Edit Emblem to equip one of the profile cosmetics or swap it out with another.

Poll : 0 votes