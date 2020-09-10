COD Mobile has become one of the most popular multiplayer games on the mobile platform. It features a wide variety of game modes that the players can experience. The game has already crossed the 100 million downloads mark on the Google Play Store.

Every account has a unique in-game name or ID, which the players can set according to their preference. However, some names are already taken and cannot be picked for the second time. IGNs are case sensitive, and hence can be altered using various symbols and fonts.

In this article, we discuss the process of adding special symbols and characters in COD Mobile names.

How to add special symbols and characters in COD Mobile names

fsymbol.com - one such website

In order to add special symbols to in-game names, COD Mobile players will have to visit websites like coolsymbol.com, fsymbol.com, and gypu.com, as regular keyboards do not have them.

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: A wide variety of symbols will appear. Scroll and click on the required one to copy it.

Step 3: Paste the required symbol in the IGN.

The players get a chance to set their unique name when they launch the game for the very first time. If they wish to change their IGN again, they need to use a rename card. Here's how they can do so:

#1 Purchase Rename Card

Here's how a rename card can be bought:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Store icon.

Open COD Mobile and click on the Store icon. Step 2: Press on the card section and select the rename card.

Press on the card section and select the rename card. Step 3: Click on the purchase button. It'll cost 200 CP or 1000 Credits.

#2 Use the Rename Card

In order to use the rename card, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the loadout icon on the main screen of COD Mobile.

Click on the loadout icon on the main screen of COD Mobile. Step 2: P ress the inventory option and press the 'Use' option after selecting the Rename card.

ress the inventory option and press the 'Use' option after selecting the Rename card. Step 3: Enter the new name with the special symbols and characters.

Enter the new name with the special symbols and characters. Step 4: Click on Submit.

