How to add your Steam library to Xbox app

Gamers can now add the Steam library to the Xbox app on PC. According to an official blog by Xbox Wire, the Xbox Insiders' aggregated gaming library is coming to the Xbox app. This feature will be available on Windows 11 PCs and handheld devices, like the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

This option will combine the Steam and Xbox libraries, making it easier for gamers to access all their titles in one place.

This article guides players on adding their Steam library to the Xbox app. Read below to find out more about Xbox Insiders.

Guide to adding Steam library to Xbox app

Players can get all the games in their Steam library in the Xbox app with the help of the Xbox Insider hub and by joining the PC gaming preview. The Insider hub is like a beta testing program, which allows users to test novel and upcoming Xbox features, apps, and games.

This app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store app on PC, and is a convenient way to get early access and sneak peeks into the latest content, like the Xbox Steam library feature.

How to join the Xbox Insider Program

Xbox Insider hub app (Image via Microsoft/Xbox)

PC

Press the Start button, search for Store, and then open Microsoft Store. Next, search for Xbox Insider Hub. Once selected, click on the Get or Install.

Xbox console

Go to Store on Home or select Store in the guide. Search for the Xbox Insider bundle. Once found, select Get or Install. This will install both the Xbox Insider Hub and the Report a problem app.

How to join the Xbox Gaming Preview on PC and Xbox

Xbox Gaming Preview in Xbox Insider app (Image via Microsoft/Xbox)

PC

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Windows device. Select Previews > PC Gaming > Join. Select PC Gaming again, and then select Save. Restart your Windows device.

Xbox

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox console. On the main landing page, select Previews. Under Previews, select Xbox Update Preview. Select Join or Manage. Choose a Preview ring from the available selections.

Gamers can manage game visibility by hiding specific PC storefronts in the Library and Extensions settings within the Xbox app. This can be done by accessing the Xbox app settings and navigating to the Library & Extensions section.

When a player installs a game from a supported PC storefront, it will automatically appear in the My library section within the Xbox PC app, as well as the most recent list of titles in the sidebar, making it easier than ever to jump back into games.

The eligibility criteria for using this app are that the user should be 18 years of age and must be running a Windows 11 device. Players who are facing issues or are unable to get access can take a look at the Xbox Insider Program FAQ, which provides insight into basic queries.

That's all there is to know about adding the Steam library to the Xbox app on PC.

