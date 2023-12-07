How to amass fans to unlock Exorcismal Fulu in Honkai Star Rail

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 has introduced a bunch of new objectives and game modes in the backdrop of the heliobi outbreak in Xianzhou Loufu. When players complete certain activities in it, they will be rewarded with various resources, including Stellar Jades and a free 4-star Light Cone from the Abundance named “Hey, Over Here.”

This event's exclusive gear can be Superimposed to the maximum level to strengthen its effect, and you can do so using four Exorcismal Fulu. However, obtaining this exclusive item can be a bit time-consuming as its drops are acquired by reaching fan milestones in the Ghostly Grove application.

This article discusses the methods to increase your fanbase for unlocking all the Exorcismal Fulu in Honkai Star Rail.

A complete guide to amass fans to unlock Exorcismal Fulu in Honkai Star Rail

Obtain the required number of fans to unlcok Exorcismal Fulu (Image via HoYoverse)

A fair amount of time and effort is required to expand your fanbase in Ghostly Grove. However, doing so will eventually unlock all the Exorcismal Fulu in Honkai Star Rail, which can be exclusively used to upgrade the free 4-star Light Cone from A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event. You can amass more fans by:

Completing the Investigation Assignments

Then, posting about the findings in Ghostly Grove.

The Investigation Assignments can be initiated by accepting various requests on the aforementioned application. They play out as mini-quests in which you need to unravel the reason for the reported paranormal activities and sightings. The assignments are usually filled with short puzzles, followed by a heliobi encounter at the end.

The Ghostly Grove features sufficient investigation requests to hit the following fan milestones for Exorcismal Fulu drops:

First drop at 20.0K

Second drop at 100.0K

Third drop at 400.0K

Fourth drop at 1.0M

How to use the Exorcismal Fulu in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Upgrade the “Hey, Over Here” Light Cone using Exorcismal Fulu (Image via HoYoverse)

The Exorcismal Fulu can be used to increase the Superimpose level of “Hey, Over Here” Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. To do so, head to the inventory from the in-game Pause menu and select the gear.

Now, press the Enhance button and choose the Superimpose option. Select all the available Exorcismal Fulu and click Superimpose to complete the process. At its maximum level, the passive effect of the Light Cone is doubled.

Both the gear and upgrade items are dropped exclusively from the limited-time ghost-hunting event in version 1.5. Hence, it's recommended that you collect them if you don't want to miss out on the freebies.