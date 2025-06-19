How to avoid tackles effectively in Rematch

Rematch is a fun, arcade-style soccer game where things can get rough fast. Whether you're dodging standing tackles or trying not to get wiped out by a slide, learning how to hold onto the ball is key. If you're getting tackled every few seconds, it’s time to rethink your approach.

Ad

This guide will walk you through how to avoid tackles efficiently in Rematch.

Techniques to avoid tackles effectively in Rematch

Master your moves and stay one step ahead in Rematch (Image via Kepler Interactive)

In-game tutorials

Ad

Trending

Start by heading to the practice menu and checking out the Movement section. It’s not just a tutorial, as it also features handy training modes, such as Gates Track and Protect Ball. These help you get the feel of how the ball behaves and what you can do under pressure.

Pushing the ball and using the wall

Holding onto the ball makes you a target, but letting it go at the right moment makes you unstoppable. While sprinting, push the ball forward. You’ll move faster, and defenders will have a harder time catching up. You can also push the ball sideways or backward to fake out your opponents.

Ad

Rematch’s wall mechanics can save you big time. If you see a defender charging in, pass the ball off the wall and chase it yourself. This can create quick openings or even set you up for a shot. Remember that walls work great for passes between teammates as well.

Mastering passing and mixing up your speed

Mixing up your speed also works well against goalkeepers (Image via Kepler Interactive)

If you're constantly losing the ball, chances are you're not passing enough. Always look for your teammates and pass the ball early, sometimes even before it reaches you. Fast passes keep the pressure off of you and make your plays unpredictable.

Ad

On the other hand, dribbling at one pace makes you an easy target. Throw defenders off by changing your speed, slowing down briefly, and then bursting forward.

Skill Stance and Rainbow Flicks

Enter Skill Stance and then mix in movement and button combos to dance around defenders, but be careful, as this also slows you down.

You can also try a Rainbow Flick, as it lifts the ball right over a defender (especially useful against sliders). However, don't overuse it, as mishandling midair moves can cause you to lose the ball.

Ad

Use the wall, time your passes, vary your movement, and stay alert. Master these skills, and you’ll be easily moving past defenders in Rematch in no time.

Also read: Football legend Ronaldinho joins Rematch

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.