How to avoid tackles effectively in Rematch

Rematch is a fun, arcade-style soccer game where things can get rough fast. Whether you're dodging standing tackles or trying not to get wiped out by a slide, learning how to hold onto the ball is key. If you're getting tackled every few seconds, it’s time to rethink your approach.
This guide will walk you through how to avoid tackles efficiently in Rematch.
Techniques to avoid tackles effectively in Rematch
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
In-game tutorials
Start by heading to the practice menu and checking out the Movement section. It’s not just a tutorial, as it also features handy training modes, such as Gates Track and Protect Ball. These help you get the feel of how the ball behaves and what you can do under pressure.
Pushing the ball and using the wall
Holding onto the ball makes you a target, but letting it go at the right moment makes you unstoppable. While sprinting, push the ball forward. You’ll move faster, and defenders will have a harder time catching up. You can also push the ball sideways or backward to fake out your opponents.
Rematch’s wall mechanics can save you big time. If you see a defender charging in, pass the ball off the wall and chase it yourself. This can create quick openings or even set you up for a shot. Remember that walls work great for passes between teammates as well.
Mastering passing and mixing up your speed
If you're constantly losing the ball, chances are you're not passing enough. Always look for your teammates and pass the ball early, sometimes even before it reaches you. Fast passes keep the pressure off of you and make your plays unpredictable.
On the other hand, dribbling at one pace makes you an easy target. Throw defenders off by changing your speed, slowing down briefly, and then bursting forward.
Skill Stance and Rainbow Flicks
Enter Skill Stance and then mix in movement and button combos to dance around defenders, but be careful, as this also slows you down.
You can also try a Rainbow Flick, as it lifts the ball right over a defender (especially useful against sliders). However, don't overuse it, as mishandling midair moves can cause you to lose the ball.
Use the wall, time your passes, vary your movement, and stay alert. Master these skills, and you’ll be easily moving past defenders in Rematch in no time.
Also read: Football legend Ronaldinho joins Rematch
Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: All confirmed characters
- Will Donkey Kong Bananza be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?
- Can you play Donkey Kong Bananza as a newcomer to the series?
- All video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill F, Nioh 3, and more
- All video game announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Outer Worlds 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.