How to beat Crystalians in Elden Ring

Crystalians are optional bosses that players can encounter in Elden Ring. They are slow-moving, yet capable of dealing significant damage and have incredible defense.

Most encounters with Crystalians involve two or more versions, each with their own unique set of abilities. Crystalians come in three variants: Spear, Staff, and Ringblade. The four separate encounters with Crystalians are a combination of those three versions.

While a Crystalian is intimidating at first glance, practicing patience and fighting in the right gear will result in victory. It wouldn't hurt to farm Runes beforehand and upgrade your gear. If you come across Crystalians in Elden Ring, this is how to beat them.

Elden Ring: how to beat the Crystalians

Defeating Crystalians as a ranged user in Elden Ring

Ranged attacks and magic are the easiest methods to defeat Crystalians, irrespective of the variant you're up against. That’s especially true if you also have the Spirit Ashes or the Glintstone Pebble.

In the event where you're fighting more than one Crystalian, the strategy is to focus on one at a time. If you have Spirit Ashes, use a summon to separate them and divide their attention. Regardless of the combination, it’s best to focus on the staff-wielding Crystalians first.

With simple spells like Glintstone Pebble, Crystalians can enter a staggered state and any subsequent attacks will deal increased damage.

Defeating Crystalians as a melee user in Elden Ring

Blunt weapons are helpful against Crystalians due to their weakness against strike damage. However, if you don’t have one, your goal should be to break their poise and stagger them. Crystalians also have crystal armor that chips away over time and eventually breaks.

Once Crystalians are in a staggered state, they are open to critical hits. If you aren’t using a blunt weapon, this is where you’ll cause the most damage. Alternatively, the backstabs will also work.

In the event where you're facing off against two or more, focus on Crystalian (Staff) first. Their magic can deal a great amount of damage, not to mention being attacked from the back if you’re too busy with Crystalian (Spear). However, a Spirit Ashes can help keep one preoccupied while you whittle down the health of another.

