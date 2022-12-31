How to beat Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

Players who want to get the Maguu Kenki character card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG must win its associated Tavern Challenge. The Maguu Kenki's Origin duel involves the titular card with 20 HP and two Nobushi: Kikouban with six HP each on normal mode. On hard mode, those two Nobushi cards are replaced with Nobushi: Hitsukeban.

If you win that bout within five rounds and don't lose two character cards in the process, you will also receive two Transcendent Automaton action cards. If that seems out of reach, then focus on winning to at least get the Maguu Kenki character card.

This guide will cover some basic strategies for players of all skill levels.

Genshin Impact guide: Defeating Maguu Kenki in the Genius Invokation TCG

The easier version of this battle (Image via HoYoverse)

NOTE: This guide was written in Genshin Impact 3.3. However, current 3.4 leaks suggest that Maguu Kenki's character card is getting nerfed not to deal damage when using its Elemental Skill upon casting it anymore. If you are having trouble beating this challenge even with a guide, you might wish to wait until Version 3.4 to have an easier time.

First things first, you probably want to use a good deck. The starter deck is rather basic, so trying to complete this challenge with it might be the root of your issues. Let's look at some popular decks that dominate the PvP scene (which will easily clear any PvE content):

Fischl + Keqing + Collei

Ayaka + Yoimiya + Chongyun

Yoimiya + Collei + Fatui Pyro Agent

Xingqiu + Bennett + Yoimiya

All four decks have recently topped Genius Invokation TCG tournaments in Genshin Impact 3.3. They're not the sole decks capable of clearing this content, but they will suffice for a player seeking to easily beat a PvE challenge in Genshin Impact.

Collei + Fischl + Keqing has been very popular in the PvP scene lately (Image via Rev)

Players are recommended to learn from the pros when it comes to deck building. The above image showcases a deck that went 5-0 in the Genius Invokation TCG Weekly #2. There are several videos showcasing variations of Fischl and Collei decks beating the Maguu Kenki, so the above selection should work for you too.

If you wish for other Genshin Impact cards, it's advised to look up the full decklists of other top-tier decks. The subreddit for Genius Invokation TCG (r/GeniusInvokationTCG) usually has plenty of good resources for players to view for deck building.

Genius Invokation TCG Strategy

By now, you should hopefully have an idea of what type of deck you wish to use against the Maguu Kenki, who will be immune to the following effects:

Frozen

Stun

Petrification

Hence, you cannot easily cheese your way into victory via something like a permafreeze strategy. Also, Transcendent Automaton is automatically used at the start of the battle, which enables the enemy to switch their characters more easily.

Genshin Impact players should focus on building Energy for their three character cards and eliminate one of Maguu Kenki's allies (since they don't have much HP). Once one ally is down, focus on the other.

Ideally, it will be three of your character cards versus just Maguu Kenki in this Genius Invokation TCG duel. At this point, the switching advantage from Transcendent Automaton won't be useful.

The above video shows an example of this strategy on hard mode. Do keep in mind that you can get unlucky with bad dice rolls and the cards you draw throughout Genius Invokation TCG.

